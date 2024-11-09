Dawn Staley's best game day outfits, from pure style to Philly flair
Kelly green Birds
Staley wore a throwback Mitchell & Ness Eagles hoodie during a 2023 game against UConn, paired with black jeans. Although the look isn’t anything fancy, you can't go wrong in your favorite sports team's gear — especially a Philly team.
Statement pieces
When Staley’s not rocking designer labels, she’s wearing pieces that send a message. In a 2022 game against Kentucky, Staley wore a “WBB vs. everybody” hoodie with leather pants. A simple yet effective look that promotes women’s hoops.
Advocacy at work
As Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for having vape cartridges of cannabis, Staley spoke up for the player she coached with Team USA. Her “Phree Bg” hoodie worn vs. Hampton in 2022 featured Griner's No. 42 in the Mercury's colors.
In solidarity
Staley wore multiple outfits centered on the release of Griner. In a game against Stanford in November 2022, Staley wore a black and white graphic t-shirt, featuring Griner’s face sketched on the front and sleeves.
Marquee matchup, big name
Staley broke out the big brand against then-No. 11 Utah in December 2023. The coach wore a camel color hoodie from the Gucci Cosmogonie campaign. The hoodie features an all-over celestial design adorned with sparkling jewels.
Honoring a friend
Staley wore a shirt honoring late coach Nikki McCray-Penson during a 2023 game against Tennessee, McCray-Penson's alma mater. McCray-Penson was an assistant for Staley for nine years and also coached at Mississippi State and Rutgers.
Keeping it classic
Ahead of her beloved Birds' Super Bowl clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, Staley brought some Broad Street love to the sideline during a Feb. 12, 2023, game against LSU with a retro Randall Cunningham Eagles jersey.
Pretty in pink
An all-pink ensemble can be hard to pull off, but Staley rocked the luxury fashion brand R13 vs. Mississippi in February. Her look consisted of a pink distressed cardigan with a breast cancer awareness shirt underneath.
Vuitton for Dawn
This isn’t Staley’s only Louis Vuitton look, but it did stand out. Staley was covered head to toe in the label in the 2023 Elite Eight vs. Maryland. The black tracksuit featured green and tan earth tones with logos across the pockets.
Signature showdown look
Staley stepped out once again rocking the R13 brand, wearing their Mercer Street oversized graffiti sweater for a showdown with UConn in February. Accenting her look is her signature colorful Dawn necklace.
