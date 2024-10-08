Eagles power rankings: Where do the Birds rank after the bye week?
The bye week came at a perfect time for the 2-2 Eagles after suffering an unfortunate 33-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The time off was enough for the Birds to move up in most power rankings. Here’s where things stand through five weeks…
The bye week came at a perfect time for the 2-2 Eagles after suffering an unfortunate 33-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The time off was enough for the Birds to move up in most power rankings. Here’s where things stand through five weeks…
USA Today: 9th
USA Today believes a bye week is just what the Eagles needed. They placed the Birds at the No. 9 spot — two spots ahead of last week’s rankings.
USA Today: 9th
USA Today believes a bye week is just what the Eagles needed. They placed the Birds at the No. 9 spot — two spots ahead of last week’s rankings.
What they’re saying: “They should be rested coming off the bye, WRs A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) due back Sunday. And for a team that also figuratively needs to get healthy, a date with Cleveland is made to order.” — Nate Davis
What they’re saying: “They should be rested coming off the bye, WRs A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) due back Sunday. And for a team that also figuratively needs to get healthy, a date with Cleveland is made to order.” — Nate Davis
ESPN: 11th
The Birds moved up to No. 11 in ESPN’s power rankings, two spots above where they were in the site’s Week 5 edition.
ESPN: 11th
The Birds moved up to No. 11 in ESPN’s power rankings, two spots above where they were in the site’s Week 5 edition.
What they’re saying: “He [Hurts] has six total touchdowns and seven turnovers — the second-most giveaways in the NFL entering Week 5. Hurts' overall numbers should climb with star receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) expected back in the lineup for the first time since Week 1.” — Tim McManus
What they’re saying: “He [Hurts] has six total touchdowns and seven turnovers — the second-most giveaways in the NFL entering Week 5. Hurts' overall numbers should climb with star receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) expected back in the lineup for the first time since Week 1.” — Tim McManus
NFL.com: 11th
Similar to ESPN, the Birds moved up to the 11th spot in the NFL power rankings — two spots above last week’s rankings.
NFL.com: 11th
Similar to ESPN, the Birds moved up to the 11th spot in the NFL power rankings — two spots above last week’s rankings.
What they’re saying: “The Week 4 Eagles were missing several key components, especially on offense, so it's hard to put too much stock into that one game. Yet there also has been a troubling trend of self-inflicted mistakes, especially sloppy penalties and maddening turnovers, that have held Philadelphia back significantly.
What they’re saying: “The Week 4 Eagles were missing several key components, especially on offense, so it's hard to put too much stock into that one game. Yet there also has been a troubling trend of self-inflicted mistakes, especially sloppy penalties and maddening turnovers, that have held Philadelphia back significantly.
Bleacher Report: 12th
Despite not playing this week, the Eagles fell one spot from their No. 11 spot last week — currently behind the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bleacher Report: 12th
Despite not playing this week, the Eagles fell one spot from their No. 11 spot last week — currently behind the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
What they’re saying: “With wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith banged up in Week 4 against Tampa, Philly looked more like a so-so squad that struggled to generate offense through the air…the Eagles need to get it together — especially with the Washington Commanders continuing their surprising roll.”
What they’re saying: “With wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith banged up in Week 4 against Tampa, Philly looked more like a so-so squad that struggled to generate offense through the air…the Eagles need to get it together — especially with the Washington Commanders continuing their surprising roll.”
Sporting News: 12th
The Eagles didn’t move from last week’s No. 12 spot — sitting behind the No. 11 Dallas Cowboys and No. 10 Atlanta Falcons.
Sporting News: 12th
The Eagles didn’t move from last week’s No. 12 spot — sitting behind the No. 11 Dallas Cowboys and No. 10 Atlanta Falcons.
What they’re saying: “The Eagles needed the early bye to heal up at key offensive positions around Jalen Hurts, which will hopefully prompt more efficient play from the QB going forward. The defense needed more time to jell under Vic Fangio, too.” — Vinnie Iyer
What they’re saying: “The Eagles needed the early bye to heal up at key offensive positions around Jalen Hurts, which will hopefully prompt more efficient play from the QB going forward. The defense needed more time to jell under Vic Fangio, too.” — Vinnie Iyer
CBS Sports: 16th
The Eagles stayed in their No. 16 spot from last week’s CBS Sports power rankings. They rank behind the No. 15 Pittsburgh Steelers.
CBS Sports: 16th
The Eagles stayed in their No. 16 spot from last week’s CBS Sports power rankings. They rank behind the No. 15 Pittsburgh Steelers.
What they’re saying: “They come off their bye in need of victory in the worst way to cool the heat on Nick Sirianni. Jalen Hurts needs to be better.” — Pete Prisco
What they’re saying: “They come off their bye in need of victory in the worst way to cool the heat on Nick Sirianni. Jalen Hurts needs to be better.” — Pete Prisco