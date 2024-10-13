A.J. Brown, Cooper DeJean up; Saquon Barkley down in Eagles Week 6 stock watch
It was far from pretty, but the Eagles eked out a win against the lowly Cleveland Browns on Sunday behind a potent pass rush and some timely plays from Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith. Even though they have plenty to clean up, the Eagles move to 3-2 on the season going into a matchup next week against the Giants.
It was far from pretty, but the Eagles eked out a win against the lowly Cleveland Browns on Sunday behind a potent pass rush and some timely plays from Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith. Even though they have plenty to clean up, the Eagles move to 3-2 on the season going into a matchup next week against the Giants.
Up: The Eagles’ pass rush
Up: The Eagles’ pass rush
After a quiet start to the season, Sunday offered an ideal opportunity for the Eagles’ defensive front to get something on the board. Deshaun Watson came into the game as the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL and the Eagles added to his tally early and often against a banged up Cleveland offensive line.
After a quiet start to the season, Sunday offered an ideal opportunity for the Eagles’ defensive front to get something on the board. Deshaun Watson came into the game as the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL and the Eagles added to his tally early and often against a banged up Cleveland offensive line.
Down: Kellen Moore’s opening script
Down: Kellen Moore’s opening script
The Eagles remain the only team in the NFL yet to score a first-quarter point. Even after Nick Sirianni and the team’s coaching staff worked to remedy the slow starts that have plagued the offense so far, the group went three-and-out once again Sunday and managed just 16 yards on seven plays the next drive.
The Eagles remain the only team in the NFL yet to score a first-quarter point. Even after Nick Sirianni and the team’s coaching staff worked to remedy the slow starts that have plagued the offense so far, the group went three-and-out once again Sunday and managed just 16 yards on seven plays the next drive.
Up: A.J. Brown
Up: A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown returned to the Eagles lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury and quickly returned to his typical form. The star wide receiver caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts, taking advantage of a pre-snap motion from Grant Calcaterra matching him up with Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
A.J. Brown returned to the Eagles lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury and quickly returned to his typical form. The star wide receiver caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts, taking advantage of a pre-snap motion from Grant Calcaterra matching him up with Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
Down: The special-teams units
Down: The special-teams units
For a third game in a row, the Eagles had a costly special-teams mistake rear its ugly head. Sunday’s miscue came when Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett leapt over Tyler Steen and blocked Jake Elliott’s 49-yard attempt at the end of the first half. Former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod returned the loose ball for a touchdown.
For a third game in a row, the Eagles had a costly special-teams mistake rear its ugly head. Sunday’s miscue came when Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett leapt over Tyler Steen and blocked Jake Elliott’s 49-yard attempt at the end of the first half. Former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod returned the loose ball for a touchdown.
Up: Cooper DeJean
Up: Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean got the start at nickel cornerback after spending the first four games as a backup — and played well enough to suggest it’ll be his spot moving forward. The Eagles used him both as a blitzer and in coverage, and the second-round rookie logged a half-sack in the first quarter along with Bryce Huff.
Cooper DeJean got the start at nickel cornerback after spending the first four games as a backup — and played well enough to suggest it’ll be his spot moving forward. The Eagles used him both as a blitzer and in coverage, and the second-round rookie logged a half-sack in the first quarter along with Bryce Huff.
Down: Saquon Barkley
Down: Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley has been one of the Eagles’ best players this season, but he had a costly sequence preceding the blocked field goal at the end of the first half. Barkley ran out of bounds on a second-and-short rather than fighting for extra yards and then missed a blitz pickup the following play for a Jalen Hurts sack.
Saquon Barkley has been one of the Eagles’ best players this season, but he had a costly sequence preceding the blocked field goal at the end of the first half. Barkley ran out of bounds on a second-and-short rather than fighting for extra yards and then missed a blitz pickup the following play for a Jalen Hurts sack.