Eagles-Commanders stock watch: Saquon Barkley, defense lift Eagles to win
The Eagles extended their winning streak to six games, outlasting the Washington Commanders for a 26-18 victory at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night. The game featured a dominant defensive showing, some timely plays on offense, and special-teams miscues. Still, the Eagles head into a weekend off atop the NFC East.
Up: Quinyon Mitchell
Terry McLaurin’s first and only catch of the game against Darius Slay just before the 10-minute mark of the fourth quarter, which helps explain how well Quinyon Mitchell fared against the Commanders' No. 1 wideout. It’s rare to see offenses shy away from testing a rookie corner, but Mitchell’s play this season explains it.
Down: Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott’s cold streak hit its nadir on Thursday night with the kicker missing two field goals, one from 51 yards away and another from 44, and an extra point. Elliott is up to five missed field goals so far this season, a tally that ties his total amount missed over the last two seasons combined.
Up: The Eagles edge rushers
It’s been an up-and-down season from the Eagles rotation of edge rushers, but Thursday night was a highlight performance for the group in pursuit of Jayden Daniels. Nolan Smith, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham each logged a sack to go along with disruptive plays against the run from Graham in particular.
Down: Trick plays in key moments
The Eagles took a chance and got burned for it. In Washington territory, the offense ran a trick play that started with Saquon Barkley pitching the ball to DeVonta Smith, who handed it back to Jalen Hurts. The Commanders snuffed it out to sack Hurts and Jake Elliott missed the long field goal attempt a few plays later.
Up: Zack Baun
Zack Baun keeps showing up in the big moments. After a busted play for the Commanders led to Jayden Daniels running for the marker on a fourth down in the final quarter, Baun delivered the decisive hit to bring the rookie QB down short of the sticks. The Eagles scored on the next drive, essentially sealing the game.
Up: Saquon Barkley
Barkley surpassed 1,000 yards early in Thursday’s game and finished it off with an exclamation point. Barkley’s 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put the Eagles up two scores and also marked his sixth game over 100 yards this season. He still wasn’t finished, reeling off a 39-yard score the next drive.
