Eagles-Cowboys stock watch: Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown connection, defense way up

For the first time since 2017, the Eagles nabbed a win at AT&T Stadium, taking down the Dallas Cowboys, 34-6. Aside from a pair of turnovers, Jalen Hurts put together a solid performance, going 14-for-20 for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game. He also ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns on seven attempts.

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer