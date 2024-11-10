Eagles-Cowboys stock watch: Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown connection, defense way up
For the first time since 2017, the Eagles nabbed a win at AT&T Stadium, taking down the Dallas Cowboys, 34-6. Aside from a pair of turnovers, Jalen Hurts put together a solid performance, going 14-for-20 for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game. He also ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns on seven attempts.
Up: Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown connection
Hurts’ chemistry with Brown remains strong. The 26-year-old quarterback completed a 44-yard deep shot down the right sideline to Brown over his left shoulder in the third quarter, leading to a Hurts rushing touchdown later in the drive.
Down: Jalen Hurts’ turnovers
After not turning the ball over in the last four games, Hurts coughed up the ball twice. He tossed one red-zone pick early in the second quarter and lost a fumble later in the quarter, leading to just three points for Dallas.
Up: Zack Baun
The Cowboys were deep in Eagles’ territory in the second quarter, down 7-3, when Baun shifted the momentum. The 27-year-old inside linebacker forced a fumble on Ezekiel Elliott and Cooper DeJean recovered the loose ball in the end zone.
Up: Jalen Carter
Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau recovered Hurts’ second-quarter fumble at the Eagles’ 6. The Eagles defense held Dallas to a field goal, in part thanks to Carter stuffing running back Rico Dowdle on third and 3.
Up: Johnny Wilson
Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnny Wilson saw his first-career touchdown catch wiped off due to his offensive pass interference penalty. He avenged himself on Sunday, hauling in a five-yard touchdown catch to put the Eagles up, 21-6.
Up: Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean ripped off a career-high 31-yard punt return in the third quarter, which gave the Eagles solid field position to set up the Wilson touchdown later in the drive.
Up: The Tush Push
Last week, the Eagles went 0-for-2 on their Tush Push attempts, both on two-point conversions. Their confidence in the play returned on Sunday, as they shoved their way to a touchdown in the first quarter.
