Navigating the NFL's concussion settlement isn't easy. Ask these former Eagles.
'You wake up and don’t have [any memory].'
In 2011, dozens of retired players began suing the NFL, accusing the league of misleading them about the risks of repeated head injuries. The number of plaintiffs climbed into the thousands. Three years later, in 2014, the NFL and retired players agreed to settle the lawsuit. The NFL would fund an uncapped, 65-year program that would provide compensation for players who developed neurocognitive problems, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Players have to complete a series of medical evaluations to determine if they are eligible to be paid by the settlement program. Many players have complained of waiting years to be seen by a doctor, or to receive results of their evaluations.
Some have received conflicting diagnoses, or been told they aren’t eligible for a payment despite experiencing cognitive issues. The program has paid out more than $1.3 billion. The Inquirer interviewed former Eagles coach Dick Vermeil and several players about their experiences with the NFL’s concussion settlement program.
“Well, at the time when it all came out, I was very excited about it,” said Vermeil. “And I think the program’s outstanding, I really do, and the money’s there. And I just think the administration of it, the distribution of it, and the evaluation process has got to be streamlined to really do what their intent is to do.”
“I was essentially laughed out of [the doctor’s] office. I was told, ‘Listen, you have no shot.’ I guess I’m at a point in my life where I just felt that other [players] were due some type of remuneration more than I."
— Reggie Wilkes, 68, former linebacker
“The NFL is such a behemoth, businesswise. If they want to give you something, fine. If they don’t, you ain’t getting it."
— Jerry Sisemore, 73, former right tackle
“I was denied. [The doctors] said my memory gaps were within the so-called norms of what should be for my age.”
— Dennis Harrison, 68, former defensive end
“I just think [the settlement program] should have an emergency 911 number that everybody knows. Because I’ve had wives call me and say, ‘My husband is talking about suicide, what do I do?’”
— Dick Vermeil, 87, Eagles head coach 1976-82
“The league has progressively gotten better at taking care of the players. I just think with the money that’s generated, they could probably do more for the players, to be quite honest.”
— Herm Edwards, 70, former cornerback
“I don’t know how to explain it. You wake up and don’t have [any memory]. I wish I could remember stuff. Well, I think I remember things. Then people look at me like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
— Jerry Sisemore
“I’ve done a lot of damage to my body, and to my head. I don’t know what’s next. I don’t fear it. But I just wonder sometimes: What will be next? Where will my head be six months from now? A year from now?”
— John Bunting, 74, former linebacker
