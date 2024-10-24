These former Eagles are one step closer to making the Pro Football Hall of Fame
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 is one step closer to being finalized. Fifty modern-era and 31 senior candidates remain in consideration for the honor. Ten former Eagles were featured on the list. Meet the nominees ...
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 is one step closer to being finalized. Fifty modern-era and 31 senior candidates remain in consideration for the honor. Ten former Eagles were featured on the list. Meet the nominees ...
Eric Allen, CB (1988-94)
Allen was drafted by the Eagles in 1988 and had 34 interceptions in seven seasons with the Birds. Allen was part of the team’s iconic “Gang Green” with Reggie White, Seth Joyner, and Andre Waters.
Eric Allen, CB (1988-94)
Allen was drafted by the Eagles in 1988 and had 34 interceptions in seven seasons with the Birds. Allen was part of the team’s iconic “Gang Green” with Reggie White, Seth Joyner, and Andre Waters.
Troy Vincent, CB (1996-2002)
Vincent played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins before signing with his hometown team in 1996. In eight seasons with the Birds, Vincent made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1999-2003. He was named to the Eagles' 75th anniversary team.
Troy Vincent, CB (1996-2002)
Vincent played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins before signing with his hometown team in 1996. In eight seasons with the Birds, Vincent made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1999-2003. He was named to the Eagles' 75th anniversary team.
Ricky Watters, RB (1995-1997)
Watters played three seasons with the Eagles over his 10-year career. He joined the team in 1995 as a free agent and recorded 3,794 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. He made two playoff appearances with the Eagles (1995, 1996).
Ricky Watters, RB (1995-1997)
Watters played three seasons with the Eagles over his 10-year career. He joined the team in 1995 as a free agent and recorded 3,794 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. He made two playoff appearances with the Eagles (1995, 1996).
Jimmy Smith, WR (cut by Eagles)
Five-time Pro Bowler Smith was drafted by Dallas in 1992. After two seasons with the team, he was signed as a free agent by the Eagles before they released him a month later. He went on to play 11 seasons with the Jaguars.
Jimmy Smith, WR (cut by Eagles)
Five-time Pro Bowler Smith was drafted by Dallas in 1992. After two seasons with the team, he was signed as a free agent by the Eagles before they released him a month later. He went on to play 11 seasons with the Jaguars.
Haloti Ngata, DT (2018)
Ngata had a short stint with the Eagles in 2018 before retiring. The five-time Pro Bowler spent the majority of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He appeared in 13 games and had 17 tackles (one sack) in his lone season in Philly.
Haloti Ngata, DT (2018)
Ngata had a short stint with the Eagles in 2018 before retiring. The five-time Pro Bowler spent the majority of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He appeared in 13 games and had 17 tackles (one sack) in his lone season in Philly.
Gary Anderson, K (1995-96)
Anderson spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for the Eagles in 1995 and 1996, kicked for the 49ers, Vikings and Titans after leaving Philly. He is the NFL’s No. 3 all-time leader in points scored with 2,434.
Gary Anderson, K (1995-96)
Anderson spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played for the Eagles in 1995 and 1996, kicked for the 49ers, Vikings and Titans after leaving Philly. He is the NFL’s No. 3 all-time leader in points scored with 2,434.
Brian Mitchell, RB/PR (2000-02)
Mitchell signed with the Eagles in 2000 after playing nine seasons with Washington. Despite only playing three years with the Eagles, he left as the franchise’s all-time leader in punt return yards with 3,331.
Brian Mitchell, RB/PR (2000-02)
Mitchell signed with the Eagles in 2000 after playing nine seasons with Washington. Despite only playing three years with the Eagles, he left as the franchise’s all-time leader in punt return yards with 3,331.
Art Powell, CB/WR (1959)
Powell played in the Canadian Football League, the American Football League and the NFL over his 14-year career. He was drafted by the Eagles in 1959 and finished second in kickoff returns with a 27-yard average.
Art Powell, CB/WR (1959)
Powell played in the Canadian Football League, the American Football League and the NFL over his 14-year career. He was drafted by the Eagles in 1959 and finished second in kickoff returns with a 27-yard average.
Al Wistert, OL (1943-51)
Wistert played his entire nine-year career with the Eagles. He was selected to play in the NFL’s first Pro Bowl as an Eagle, was a team captain five straight seasons, and was named to the NFL's All-Pro team four times.
Al Wistert, OL (1943-51)
Wistert played his entire nine-year career with the Eagles. He was selected to play in the NFL’s first Pro Bowl as an Eagle, was a team captain five straight seasons, and was named to the NFL's All-Pro team four times.
Maxie Baughan, LB (1960-65)
Baughan was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 1960 draft. He started nine of 12 games in his rookie season and won the 1960 NFL Championship with the Birds over the Green Bay Packers. He was a seven-time All-Pro selection.
Maxie Baughan, LB (1960-65)
Baughan was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 1960 draft. He started nine of 12 games in his rookie season and won the 1960 NFL Championship with the Birds over the Green Bay Packers. He was a seven-time All-Pro selection.