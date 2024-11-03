Eagles-Jaguars stock watch: Saquon Barkley among many Birds trending up
Well, that was a little more interesting than it looked like it would be. The Eagles are 6-2 and remain a half-game behind NFC East leader Washington after their nervy win Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Here is our instant up/down drill after the Birds' 28-23 win.
Up: Saquon Barkley’s playmaking
What more evidence is needed that Barkley needs to be the focal point of the offense? There was the backward hurdle. The over-the-shoulder catch on the wheel route touchdown. The 19-yard touchdown scamper. It was another 100-plus-yard day.
Up: DeVonta Smith’s, too
A.J. Brown left the game after the first half with a knee injury. At the time, DeVonta Smith had just one catch on one target. But when the Eagles needed big plays late, Smith was there, most notably with his incredible touchdown catch.
Up: LB Zack Baun
Baun was everywhere, early and often. He led the Eagles with 10 tackles and had two pass breakups. He also secured an interception off a drop by Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, marking consecutive weeks with a turnover for the defense.
Down: Nick Sirianni’s math
The game was closer than it needed to be in part because of Sirianni’s questionable decision-making. Where have we heard that before? The Eagles got cute a few times and left too many points on the board. It could have cost them majorly.
Down: The opening script
The Eagles finally scored points in the first quarter, the first time they did so all season. But the opening script left a little to be desired. The Eagles punted, and against a bad defense, you could rightfully expect more.
Down: Edge rusher Bryce Huff
Two days before the trade deadline, the Eagles need a pass rusher. What do they think of their $51.1 million free agency addition, Bryce Huff? By an unofficial count, he played five snaps. The rush looked fine, but could use another body.
