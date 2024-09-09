Former Eagles share stories of battling concussions — and playing through them

‘That’s just how it was. … We were all unaware.’

Five players have died, three of whom — center Guy Morriss, linebacker Frank LeMaster, and punter Max Runager — were found to have had the neurodegenerative disease CTE. Vermeil and his former players discussed the unique bond of the 1980 team and how little coaches and players understood about the long-term effects of repeated head injuries in the 1970s and ’80s. What follows are reflections, which have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity, from Vermeil and some of the players.