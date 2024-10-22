Skip to content
Eagles power rankings: Birds rise after rout of Giants 

by Ariel Simpson
Yong Kim / Staff Photographer
The Eagles silenced fans in MetLife Stadium after a 28-3 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. The Birds’ win, led by a dominant performance from Saquon Barkley, was enough for them to move up in most power rankings. Here’s where things stand ...

Sporting News: 10th

The Birds moved up to the No. 10 spot in the Sporting News power rankings, one spot above where they were in the site’s Week 6 edition. 

What they’re saying: “The Eagles got the first Saquon Barkley revenge game out of the way and want to keep up that rushing momentum to help their defense with the Bengals next.” — Vinnie Iyer

NFL.com: 10th

The Birds moved up to the 10th spot in the NFL power rankings — two spots above last week’s rankings. 

What they’re saying: “It was another slow start offensively, but Barkley wasn’t about to be a no-show in his return to New York. … He took over for an offense that was otherwise limited and inflicted some damage against his former team. The Eagles’ pass rush also took batting practice on Daniel Jones.” — Eric Edholm

Bleacher Report: 10th

The Eagles moved up two spots to No. 10 from last week’s Bleacher Report power rankings. They rank behind the No. 9 Washington Commanders.

What they’re saying: “Philly dropped a piano on the floundering New York Giants on Sunday. Former Giant Saquon Barkley did most of the damage. Barkley shredded the G-Men for 176 rushing yards on only 17 carries and found the end zone.” — Gary Davenport

ESPN: 11th

The Birds moved up to No. 11 in ESPN’s power rankings, two spots above where they were last week.

What they’re saying: “[Cooper DeJean's] rookie season got off to a slow start because of a hamstring injury he sustained this summer, but he has been a difference-maker since becoming the starting nickel corner in Week 6.” — Tim McManus

CBS Sports: 11th

The Eagles moved up four spots from last week’s No. 15 ranking — behind the No. 10 Pittsburgh Steelers and No. 9 Commanders. 

What they’re saying: “That Eagles team we saw against the Giants is the team we expected to see. They put to rest for a week all the talk that head coach Nick Sirianni is in trouble.” Pete Prisco

USA Today: 11th

Despite a win over the Giants, the Eagles didn’t move from last week’s No. 11 spot — sitting behind the No. 10 Commanders. 

What they’re saying: “Among the many things that went well in Saquon Barkley's first visit to the Giants, he clocked 21.93 mph on his 55-yard run Sunday – fastest this year by a running back, per Next Gen Stats.” — Nate Davis 

