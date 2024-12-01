Skip to content
Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Eagles-Ravens stock watch: Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, Eagles defense all up

by Jeff Neiburg
The Eagles started slow but finished strong in earning their signature win in Baltimore. Saquon Barkley’s 25-yard touchdown run gave the Eagles a two-score lead 7 minutes, 4 seconds into the fourth quarter and the defense handled the rest. Here is our instant up-down stock watch from the victory.

David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Up: Zack Baun

David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

How often does a defensive play happen and Zack Baun is in the area? At least once per game, and a few times Sunday. Baun had 13 tackles, including a key tackle for loss. Baun was a big reason the Eagles kept Derrick Henry under 100 yards.

Up: Saquon Barkley

David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Who said the Eagles wouldn’t be able to run against Baltimore’s second-ranked run defense? The Eagles probably should have run the ball more frequently, but Barkley crossed 100 yards again and had Eagles fans in Baltimore chanting “MVP!”

The pass rush

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Lamar Jackson can be a hard quarterback to sack, but the Eagles got to him three different times. Nolan Smith picked up one of them, Jalen Carter wrecked the game inside and got to Jackson, and Baun and Jalyx Hunt teamed up for another.

Up: Jalen Hurts

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

If the Eagles are going to continue to rely on defense and running the ball, they’re going to need Hurts to continue to do what he’s doing: Taking care of the football, making throws when needed, and using his legs. He did all of that.

Up: Home cooking

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

The Eagles played on the road for the third time in four weeks. They have five games left on their schedule after Sunday, and four of them are at the friendly confines of Lincoln Financial Field, starting next Sunday against Carolina.

