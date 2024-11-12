Eagles Week 11 power rankings roundup: Birds soar into Top 5 after another win
The Eagles picked up a big win over the Cowboys on Sunday. But the Birds didn't move up in everyone's Week 11 power rankings, which might be due to the quality of their opponent, which started Cooper Rush at quarterback and turned the ball over five times. With a short week, let's take a look at where they wound up:
The Athletic: Fifth
The Eagles continue to climb in The Athletic's power rankings, moving up three spots to No. 5 after their win at Dallas.
What they're saying: "The Eagles have won five straight, and in that stretch, Jalen Hurts is fifth in EPA per dropback (.20) and third in passer rating (126.1). ... He’s also leading maybe the best rushing attack in the league. He had 56 yards and two touchdowns on the ground Sunday. " — Josh Kendall
NFL.com: Fifth
The Eagles moved up two spots over at NFL.com, where they again found themselves in the fifth spot. In most cases, that's the highest ranking they've seen since the season's first couple of weeks.
What they're saying: "These soaring Eagles have now secured five straight wins since their Week 5 bye, outgaining their opponent by more than 100 yards in each game. They’ve also scored 20-plus points throughout the win streak and allowed more than 17 only once." — Eric Edholm
Yahoo! Sports: Fifth
The Birds moved up one spot on Yahoo! Sports rankings, taking their place in the Top 5. That fifth position was previously occupied by the Commanders, who lost to the Steelers on Sunday.
What they're saying: "The Eagles let the Cowboys hang around for a while, but then cruised to a 34-6 win. If they beat the Commanders on Thursday night, they’ll be up a game and a half in the NFC East, and they seem to be getting better as the season goes on." — Frank Schwab
Bleacher Report: Fifth
A blowout win over the Cowboys didn't do much to improve the Eagles' ranking on Bleacher Report, where they remain at No. 5.
What they're saying: "Coordinator Vic Fangio deserves ample credit for what he's done with the Eagles defense ... The current iteration of the Eagles is much closer to the squad that went to the Super Bowl two seasons ago than the one the franchise fielded last year." — Brent Sobleski
ESPN: Sixth
Another sixth-place ranking for the Eagles — and another case in which they moved up three spots. Whether they moved up a lot or stayed in the same spot, it seems most analysts have found common ground on where the Eagles rank.
What they're saying: “[Saquon] Barkley has been the offensive engine for the Eagles. He ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (991) and rushing yards per game (110.1) … Safe to say, Barkley has been well worth the three-year, $38 million investment the Eagles made in the offseason." — Tim McManus
CBS Sports: Sixth
While the Eagles didn't crack the Top 5 at CBS, they did see the biggest improvement of any team, moving up three spots to No. 6. Meanwhile, the Commanders were the biggest losers of the week, dropping six spots to 10th.
What they're saying: "They have righted things in a big way. Their game Thursday with the Commanders is a big one in terms of the division race. They are playing a lot better." — Pete Prisco
Pro Football Talk: Seventh
Not only did the Eagles not move up in Pro Football Talk's weekly power rankings, but they remained behind the Commanders despite overtaking them in the standings. A win on Thursday should propel the Birds into the Top 5.
What they're saying: "They’re feasting on lesser teams. Will they deliver against the elite?" — Mike Florio
