Eagles Week 14 power rankings roundup: Birds remain elite after big win
The Birds picked up yet another massive win on Sunday, beating the Ravens on the road to stretch their winning streak to eight games. The Eagles are firmly at the top of the NFC East and in the running for a potential first-round bye. Here’s where they stand in the power rankings…
The Birds picked up yet another massive win on Sunday, beating the Ravens on the road to stretch their winning streak to eight games. The Eagles are firmly at the top of the NFC East and in the running for a potential first-round bye. Here’s where they stand in the power rankings…
ESPN: 4th
Despite the win, the Birds actually dropped one spot, thanks to the Bills’ win over the 49ers, which jumped them up three spots to second. They’re second in the NFC behind the Lions, ESPN’s top team.
ESPN: 4th
Despite the win, the Birds actually dropped one spot, thanks to the Bills’ win over the 49ers, which jumped them up three spots to second. They’re second in the NFC behind the Lions, ESPN’s top team.
What they’re saying: “Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio saw his potential as an inside linebacker, and Zack Baun earned a starting role there. He has demolished expectations, posting 117 tackles (tied for fourth in the league), 2.5 sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles.” – Tim McManus
What they’re saying: “Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio saw his potential as an inside linebacker, and Zack Baun earned a starting role there. He has demolished expectations, posting 117 tackles (tied for fourth in the league), 2.5 sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles.” – Tim McManus
NFL.com: 3rd
The Birds held tight in third, behind the Lions and the Bills, in the NFL.com power rankings.
NFL.com: 3rd
The Birds held tight in third, behind the Lions and the Bills, in the NFL.com power rankings.
What they’re saying: “The Eagles are a seasoned, dangerous team that can win pretty or — like on Sunday — ugly.” – Eric Edholm
What they’re saying: “The Eagles are a seasoned, dangerous team that can win pretty or — like on Sunday — ugly.” – Eric Edholm
The Athletic: 2nd
The Eagles remained at second, one spot behind the 11-1 Detroit Lions.
The Athletic: 2nd
The Eagles remained at second, one spot behind the 11-1 Detroit Lions.
What they’re saying: “Until Sunday, there was a possibility that Philadelphia was a paper tiger because its best win was all the way back in Week 1 against Green Bay in Brazil. That narrative died in Baltimore." – Josh Kendall
What they’re saying: “Until Sunday, there was a possibility that Philadelphia was a paper tiger because its best win was all the way back in Week 1 against Green Bay in Brazil. That narrative died in Baltimore." – Josh Kendall
Yahoo! Sports: 2nd
Once again, the Birds held tight at second, just behind the NFC-leading Lions.
Yahoo! Sports: 2nd
Once again, the Birds held tight at second, just behind the NFC-leading Lions.
What they’re saying: “Saquon Barkley is still alive in the NFL MVP race after rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown in a huge win vs. the Ravens." – Frank Schwab
What they’re saying: “Saquon Barkley is still alive in the NFL MVP race after rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown in a huge win vs. the Ravens." – Frank Schwab
Bleacher Report: 4th
Basically no movement for the Birds this week. They stayed at 4th in Bleacher Report’s power rankings, behind Detroit, Buffalo, and Kansas City.
Bleacher Report: 4th
Basically no movement for the Birds this week. They stayed at 4th in Bleacher Report’s power rankings, behind Detroit, Buffalo, and Kansas City.
What they’re saying: “Currently, the Eagles rank No. 1 overall in total defense. Philadelphia did a better job than any team so far this season bottling up the Baltimore Ravens. Overall, Philly has won eight straight games, with a defense that's now the team's catalyst.” — Brent Sobleski
What they’re saying: “Currently, the Eagles rank No. 1 overall in total defense. Philadelphia did a better job than any team so far this season bottling up the Baltimore Ravens. Overall, Philly has won eight straight games, with a defense that's now the team's catalyst.” — Brent Sobleski