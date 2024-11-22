Dry-cleaning mishaps to custom fits: Checking out the Flyers' Casino Night style
Flyers Charities hosted their third annual Casino Night Thursday, inviting fans and players alike to hit the casino-style floor at the Crystal Team Room to raise funds for charity. The night also consisted of some fun looks as players arrived on the red carpet. Here are some of the outfits we saw …
Flyers Charities hosted their third annual Casino Night Thursday, inviting fans and players alike to hit the casino-style floor at the Crystal Team Room to raise funds for charity. The night also consisted of some fun looks as players arrived on the red carpet. Here are some of the outfits we saw …
Dapper Danny Briere
While most of the red carpet was occupied by players, the team’s general manager did make an appearance in his all-blue plaid suit and complementary blue tie. But don’t miss the Flyers lapel pin.
Dapper Danny Briere
While most of the red carpet was occupied by players, the team’s general manager did make an appearance in his all-blue plaid suit and complementary blue tie. But don’t miss the Flyers lapel pin.
Scott Laughton’s dry cleaning mishap
If the viral “just a chill guy” meme was a person, it would be Laughton. The forward wore a familiar look from the Flyers home opener two years ago. Why did he re-wear the suit? Something most fans can relate to — a dry cleaning incident.
Scott Laughton’s dry cleaning mishap
If the viral “just a chill guy” meme was a person, it would be Laughton. The forward wore a familiar look from the Flyers home opener two years ago. Why did he re-wear the suit? Something most fans can relate to — a dry cleaning incident.
“A lot of my suits are in dry cleaning but this one was available,” Laughton said. The forward enhanced his Gentleman’s Playbook suit with a pair of white Louis Vuitton’s, which he bought in Las Vegas. Although Laughton said there’s a couple of stains on them, they looked good to go.
“A lot of my suits are in dry cleaning but this one was available,” Laughton said. The forward enhanced his Gentleman’s Playbook suit with a pair of white Louis Vuitton’s, which he bought in Las Vegas. Although Laughton said there’s a couple of stains on them, they looked good to go.
Cam York ditches bright colors
York kept things simple with an all-black State & Liberty suit. “Last year I would say I was a little bit more bright,” h said. “This year I just wanted a simple look. I went with all black. I feel like that’s kind of casino-ish vibes."
Cam York ditches bright colors
York kept things simple with an all-black State & Liberty suit. “Last year I would say I was a little bit more bright,” h said. “This year I just wanted a simple look. I went with all black. I feel like that’s kind of casino-ish vibes."
Bobby Brink's three-piece suit
Brink arrived in a greenish-gray Indochino three-piece suit. The 23-year-old wing didn’t stress too much about his outfit for Casino Night. When asked why he chose the look he responded, “This is just the best I got, so I went with it.”
Bobby Brink's three-piece suit
Brink arrived in a greenish-gray Indochino three-piece suit. The 23-year-old wing didn’t stress too much about his outfit for Casino Night. When asked why he chose the look he responded, “This is just the best I got, so I went with it.”
Nick Seeler in plaid
Seeler arrived in a gray plaid Giovanni suit. “Just one of the suits I have,” the defenseman said. “We have a custom suit guy that comes around, gets our measurements, and picks what fabric, what color we want. So I have a few of those.”
Nick Seeler in plaid
Seeler arrived in a gray plaid Giovanni suit. “Just one of the suits I have,” the defenseman said. “We have a custom suit guy that comes around, gets our measurements, and picks what fabric, what color we want. So I have a few of those.”