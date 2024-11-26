Flyers takeaways: Frost and Farabee impress in shootout loss to Vegas
The Flyers earned a point for the seventh time in the past nine games — after starting 4-8-1 — with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights. Flying from puck drop, they put the Pacific Division's top team on its heels and built a 3-0 lead. Although they couldn't close it out, several players had big games. Here are four.
1. Morgan Frost
Coach John Tortorella wanted more offense from Frost and he got it. The center had a goal and an assist and almost won the game with a highlight-reel move in overtime. "He was much more noticeable offensively tonight," Tortorella said.
When Frost was on the ice at five-on-5, the Flyers had 59.09% of t shot attempts. He made a point to get to the net — scoring on a tip-in — and play free. "I think that's when I play my best, is when I'm kind of doing that and not overthinking things. I felt good going into the game. So hopefully [I'll] build on that."
2. Joel Farabee
He may have extended his goal drought to seven games, but Farabee is doing everything else right. Per Natural Stat Trick, he had five scoring chances, four of which were high danger — like his power drive to the net 3:15 into the game.
"The past couple of weeks, he's been involved in our scoring," Tortorella said. "He's made some really good plays no matter what line I put him on, just hasn't finished. ... Beezer is the type of guy that can lose confidence really quickly. We just need him to score a couple of goals and I think he'll get even better."
3. Emil Andrae
Andrae told The Inquirer he had more to show than he did last season. That's obvious now. Per Natural Stat Trick, when he was on the ice at 5-on-5, the Flyers out-chanced Vegas, 20-7 — four turned into goals, including his first NHL tally.
"It was awesome. I think you can see my celebration there too. I was pretty hyped," Andrae said. Added Tortorella: "He's been pretty impressive as far as how he sees the ice, just the moxie he has as far as making plays, not afraid to make plays. He's actually defending pretty well too. ... He played a really good game."
4. Rasmus Ristolainen
The Finn is having a big year. Monday he played 21:02, shot the puck Frost tipped in, and was plus-3 with three hits. Per Natural Stat Trick, at 5-on-5, Philly had more shot attempts (75%) and scoring chances (82.4%) with nine high danger.
"The key with Risto, he's an average or below-average player if he doesn't move his legs," Tortorella said. "Right now, that's all you see him do is escape and get us out of our end zone and join and forecheck and get involved in the offensive part, because his legs are always moving."
