Flyers takeaways: Frost and Farabee impress in shootout loss to Vegas

When Frost was on the ice at five-on-5, the Flyers had 59.09% of t shot attempts. He made a point to get to the net — scoring on a tip-in — and play free. "I think that's when I play my best, is when I'm kind of doing that and not overthinking things. I felt good going into the game. So hopefully [I'll] build on that."

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer