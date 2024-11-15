Flyers takeaways: The numbers to know behind an OT win over Ottawa
OTTAWA, Ontario — "It's the National Hockey League at its best play as bad as we did and then come out a winner," said coach John Tortorella. That's a tidy way to describe the Flyers 5-4 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators. Trailing twice, the Flyers clawed their way back despite their best efforts to, well, not.
It will take some time to figure out why they struggled to play to their structure or, as Anthony Richard said, "find our legs at the beginning." Regardless, the Flyers moved to 3-0-1 in their past four games and 6-3-1 since a 1-5-1 start. Two points are still two points. Here are five numbers to know from the overtime win.
37
The Senators put 37 shots on goal, the most Ivan Fedotov has faced in his short NHL career. Although he allowed four in, he looked even more comfortable — and is competing harder in Tortorella's eyes — to earn his second career win.
Fedotov used his long body to make several key saves, including a toe save in the dying seconds of regulation and a monster sliding blocker save on Shane Pinto in overtime. "A couple [goals] I wasn't good. I will get better. ... I know how important for the team [it is to] feel confidence when the goalie plays," he said.
"Thought he was awesome, probably the main reason we win tonight," said defenseman Travis Sanheim. "You look at the shot differential, we didn't deserve to be in the game, and he gave us a chance. I'm happy that the guys found a way to win the hockey game for him because of how well he did play back there for us."
7
The Flyers put seven shots on goal in the first two periods. They had three in the first, the seventh time they've had as few as three shots in a period. But on Thursday, two went in as Sanheim and Travis Konecny each scored.
"I think the main thing was just we got caught too many times in our D zone, five-on-five, and that's a recipe for disaster," Sanheim said. Indeed. It also didn't help that the Senators had six power plays, which they scored twice on. Entering the night, the Flyers' kill was No. 2 in the NHL and perfect in seven games.
30
The Flyers had severe issues with structure but did play to their shot-blocking identity. For the first time this year they ate 30 pucks, with Ryan Poehling and Garnet Hathaway blocking six each. Ottawa had 81 shot attempts. Yikes.
10:52
That's how much time Richard got on the night yet he had a hand in each Flyers' goal in the third, one off his stick and the other off Bobby Brink's. "He's an offensive guy, and I think his speed helps. ... He just plays," Tortorella said.
"It brought some energy back to our team," Richard said of his goal 37 seconds after the Senators took a 4-2 lead. "After that, you could tell that our legs were back, and we started forechecking. Hockey is crazy sometimes -- you get a goal or lucky bounce, and now you have the momentum and you create some offense."
1
Matvei Michkov's third shot of the game was his biggest. Scoring from the goal line short-side, he gave the Flyers the win and made history. He became the youngest in franchise history to score an OT goal with his first career game-winner.
