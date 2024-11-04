Where does Matvei Michkov rank historically among Flyers so far?

Michkov, who is hoping to be the first Flyer to win Rookie of the Year, was named October's top rookie after posting nine points in his first 10 games. That's the eighth-best 10-game start to a career by a Flyer, alongside Mike Richards, Ilkka Sinisalo, and André Lacroix. Here are the seven Flyers who rank above him:

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer