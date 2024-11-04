Where does Matvei Michkov rank historically among Flyers so far?
Michkov, who is hoping to be the first Flyer to win Rookie of the Year, was named October's top rookie after posting nine points in his first 10 games. That's the eighth-best 10-game start to a career by a Flyer, alongside Mike Richards, Ilkka Sinisalo, and André Lacroix. Here are the seven Flyers who rank above him:
Michkov, who is hoping to be the first Flyer to win Rookie of the Year, was named October's top rookie after posting nine points in his first 10 games. That's the eighth-best 10-game start to a career by a Flyer, alongside Mike Richards, Ilkka Sinisalo, and André Lacroix. Here are the seven Flyers who rank above him:
7. Todd Bergen (10 points)
A bit of a forgotten man in Flyers history, Bergen burst onto the scene in 1985, tallying 11 goals and 16 points in just 14 games as a rookie, before adding 13 playoff points as the Flyers reached that year's Stanley Cup Final.
7. Todd Bergen (10 points)
A bit of a forgotten man in Flyers history, Bergen burst onto the scene in 1985, tallying 11 goals and 16 points in just 14 games as a rookie, before adding 13 playoff points as the Flyers reached that year's Stanley Cup Final.
Bergen's career proved to be a fleeting one as a nagging abdominal injury and frequent clashes with Flyers coach Mike Keenan saw him retire a year later without ever playing another NHL game. His career .79 goals per game (11 goals in 14 games) is fourth all-time among all players to play at least 10 NHL games.
Bergen's career proved to be a fleeting one as a nagging abdominal injury and frequent clashes with Flyers coach Mike Keenan saw him retire a year later without ever playing another NHL game. His career .79 goals per game (11 goals in 14 games) is fourth all-time among all players to play at least 10 NHL games.
6. Dick Sarrazin (12 points)
Sarrazin joined the Flyers for their second season in 1968-69. He notched a goal in his NHL debut vs. Detroit and racked up 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in his first 10 games. Sarrazin scored 16 of his 20 career NHL goals that season.
6. Dick Sarrazin (12 points)
Sarrazin joined the Flyers for their second season in 1968-69. He notched a goal in his NHL debut vs. Detroit and racked up 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in his first 10 games. Sarrazin scored 16 of his 20 career NHL goals that season.
5. Peter Zezel (12 points)
Zezel set a Flyers rookie assist record with 45 in 1984-85. Ten of those "apples," and 12 of his 60 points came in his first 10 games. He posted 607 points in 873 career NHL games. Zezel died in 2009 of a rare blood disorder at just 44.
5. Peter Zezel (12 points)
Zezel set a Flyers rookie assist record with 45 in 1984-85. Ten of those "apples," and 12 of his 60 points came in his first 10 games. He posted 607 points in 873 career NHL games. Zezel died in 2009 of a rare blood disorder at just 44.
4. Eric Lindros (12 points)
"The Next One," who was acquired by the Flyers from Quebec in a blockbuster 1992 trade, immediately lived up to the hype with a 41-goal rookie season. That included a debut goal and five goals and 12 points in his first 10 games.
4. Eric Lindros (12 points)
"The Next One," who was acquired by the Flyers from Quebec in a blockbuster 1992 trade, immediately lived up to the hype with a 41-goal rookie season. That included a debut goal and five goals and 12 points in his first 10 games.
At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Lindros became one of the most dominant and physically imposing players of his era, highlighted by winning the 1994-95 MVP. Injuries and concussions would cut the Hall of Famer's career short, as Lindros retired in 2007 after amassing 865 points in 760 games (1.14 points per game).
At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Lindros became one of the most dominant and physically imposing players of his era, highlighted by winning the 1994-95 MVP. Injuries and concussions would cut the Hall of Famer's career short, as Lindros retired in 2007 after amassing 865 points in 760 games (1.14 points per game).
3. Bill Barber (13 points)
Barber wasted no time establishing himself as a Flyers great, firing in five goals and adding eight assists over his first 10 games in 1972. He'd soon become a pillar of the Orange and Black's back-to-back Cup champion teams in '74 and '75.
3. Bill Barber (13 points)
Barber wasted no time establishing himself as a Flyers great, firing in five goals and adding eight assists over his first 10 games in 1972. He'd soon become a pillar of the Orange and Black's back-to-back Cup champion teams in '74 and '75.
Barber, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1990, ranks first in Flyers history with 420 goals and is third in both games played (903) and points (883). He later coached the Flyers from 2000-02 and was a longtime adviser with the team.
Barber, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1990, ranks first in Flyers history with 420 goals and is third in both games played (903) and points (883). He later coached the Flyers from 2000-02 and was a longtime adviser with the team.
2. James van Riemsdyk (13 points)
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 draft, van Riemsdyk joined the Flyers in 2009 and posted two goals and 11 assists over his first 10 games. JVR would become a consistent 20-goal scorer, primarily operating around the blue paint.
2. James van Riemsdyk (13 points)
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 draft, van Riemsdyk joined the Flyers in 2009 and posted two goals and 11 assists over his first 10 games. JVR would become a consistent 20-goal scorer, primarily operating around the blue paint.
Van Riemsdyk's best years may have come with Toronto, but he is most associated with the Flyers given his two spells and 527 games with the Orange and Black. A beloved teammate and fashion leader, he logged his 1,000th game last season and is currently a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets at age 35.
Van Riemsdyk's best years may have come with Toronto, but he is most associated with the Flyers given his two spells and 527 games with the Orange and Black. A beloved teammate and fashion leader, he logged his 1,000th game last season and is currently a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets at age 35.
1. Brian Propp (16 points)
Going from juniors to the NHL usually involves some growing pains. Not for Propp, who set the league on fire with seven goals and 16 points in 10 games to start 1979-80. He'd notch 75 points, finishing fourth in Calder Trophy voting.
1. Brian Propp (16 points)
Going from juniors to the NHL usually involves some growing pains. Not for Propp, who set the league on fire with seven goals and 16 points in 10 games to start 1979-80. He'd notch 75 points, finishing fourth in Calder Trophy voting.
Propp's rookie campaign was no fluke, as he amassed 1,004 career points. An eight-time 30-goal, and four-time 40-goal scorer, Propp ranks second in Flyers history in goals (369) and third in assists (480). He still holds the NHL's career playoff point record among left wings (148).
Propp's rookie campaign was no fluke, as he amassed 1,004 career points. An eight-time 30-goal, and four-time 40-goal scorer, Propp ranks second in Flyers history in goals (369) and third in assists (480). He still holds the NHL's career playoff point record among left wings (148).