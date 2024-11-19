Phillies who have won the Cy Young Award or finished second
Since the Cy Young Award was introduced in 1956, a Phillie has finished atop the voting seven times. With Zack Wheeler named a finalist in 2024 for the second time in his career, here’s a look back at the Phillies’ past winners and runner-ups.
Steve Carlton, 1972
“Lefty” Carlton won his first Cy Young Award in 1972 unanimously after taking home the NL triple crown in a league-high 346⅓ innings. With a 27-10 record for the last-place Phillies, Carlton accounted for 45.7% of his team’s wins.
Carlton, 1977
Carlton won his second Cy Young in 1977 after leading the league in wins (23), pitching 283 innings and 17 complete games that season.
Carlton, 1980
In 1980, Carlton again led the NL in wins with 24, and also paced the NL in strikeouts (286) and innings (304). Though postseason performance is not accounted for in voting, Carlton helped the Phillies win their first World Series.
Carlton, 1982
Carlton had 19 complete games (six shutouts), 23 victories and 286 strikeouts to become the first pitcher to win four Cy Young Awards. He has since been joined by Roger Clemens (seven), Randy Johnson (five), and Greg Maddux (four).
John Denny, 1983
Denny won the Cy Young one year after being traded to the Phillies for three minor leaguers. Denny led the NL in wins (19), ranked second in ERA (2.37), and was also named Comeback Player of the Year.
Steve Bedrosian, 1987
Bedrosian is the only Phillies relief pitcher to win a Cy Young. In just his second season in the bullpen, Bedrosian recorded 40 saves in 89 appearances, earning the nickname “Bedrock.”
Roy Halladay, 2010
The last Phillie to win the Cy Young was a unanimous choice in 2010. In his first season in Philadelphia, Roy Halladay led the NL in wins (21), innings (250⅔), and complete games (nine) and pitched the 20th perfect game in MLB history.
Runner-up: Jim Bunning, 1967
In the first year the Cy Young was awarded to a player from both leagues, Jim Bunning finished as NL runner-up to Mike McCormick. Bunning put up a 2.29 ERA, and led the league in strikeouts (253), innings (302⅓), and shutouts (six).
Runner-up: Halladay, 2011
Halladay finished second to Clayton Kershaw in 2011 after putting up a 2.35 ERA in 233⅔ innings and again leading the NL in complete games (eight). The Phillies were well represented in voting, with Cliff Lee third and Cole Hamels fifth.
Runner-up: Wheeler, 2021
Wheeler finished second behind Corbin Burnes in a narrow race with both receiving 12 first-place votes. Wheeler was the first Phillie to win the NL strikeout title since Curt Schilling in 1998, and pitched 46⅓ more innings than Burnes.
