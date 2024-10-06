What we're watching for as the Phillies try to even the NLDS in Game 2
Scott Lauber: Has anyone seen Bryce Harper? Or Trea Turner? The Phillies are 16-for-95 (.168) and slugging .284 in NLCS Games 6-7 last year and Game 1 vs. the Mets, all at home. Small sample? That’s all there will be if it doesn’t change Sunday.
Matt Breen: Cristopher Sánchez has been much better at home this season than the road. But how will the least experienced starter handle the pressure of what feels like a must-win game? The decision to start Sánchez could decide this series. Will they regret not starting Aaron Nola?
Alex Coffey: The Phillies chased - a lot - on Saturday. They’ll need to turn it around in Game 2. One or two runs will not cut it. But Sunday is a new day, and they should have another advantage on the mound, in Cristopher Sánchez. Will the at-bats be more disciplined? They’ll have to be if they want to make a deep run.
Lochlahn March: How will the bullpen respond after blowups from trusted arms in Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman? The Mets have made a habit of pummeling top relievers like Raisel Iglesias and Devin Williams earlier this week. Can the Phillies stop the trend?
Marcus Hayes: Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner are under contract for a combined $400 million. Turner is hitless in his last 16 playoff at-bats. Castellanos is 1-for-24 with 12 strikeouts. If they don’t produce in Game 2, the series is over.
David Murphy: On paper there’s still reason to believe in the Phillies. They should hit Luis Severino, a middle-of-the-road righty. They should have the advantage in Game 3 with Aaron Nola in spacious Citi Field. But the postseason is about vibes as much as it is paper. The Mets have the edge there.
