What we're watching for as the Phillies try to even the NLDS in Game 2

Alex Coffey: The Phillies chased - a lot - on Saturday. They’ll need to turn it around in Game 2. One or two runs will not cut it. But Sunday is a new day, and they should have another advantage on the mound, in Cristopher Sánchez. Will the at-bats be more disciplined? They’ll have to be if they want to make a deep run.

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer