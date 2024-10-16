Skip to content
Our takeaways from the Phillies' season-wrap news conference

by Staff Reports
Scott Lauber: It doesn't make sense for a baseball executive to outline offseason plans on Oct. 15. But amid all the "we have a good lineup" talk Tuesday, Dave Dombrowski said this: 

"Sometimes you trade good players for good players." Translation: Changes are coming to the Phillies, even if they aren't as drastic as frustrated fans want.

Alex Coffey: My biggest takeaway is that there won’t be a roster overhaul. Dombrowski said multiple times that he likes this team’s core, both on the pitching side and the hitting side. 

That doesn’t mean there won’t be offseason moves. But it does seem like they feel they haven’t gotten the most out of this roster. Dombrowski and Thomson both lauded the coaching staff. It’ll be up to the players to execute.

Lochlahn March: Thomson took some heat in August for refusing to use Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto — both sitting that day — as pinch-hitters in a narrow loss to Washington, in order to give them the full day off. Expect much more of that next season.

Thomson thinks fatigue played a role in the Phillies’ collapse, and plans to be liberal with the amount of days off he gives to his lineup.

