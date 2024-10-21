Phillies Stay or Go: These are the six players you picked to go
We asked you last week which Phillies should return in 2025 and which need to move on. You responded in our Stay or Go poll. Here is who you'd like to see find new homes along with the verdict for each from our Phillies writers, Scott Lauber and Alex Coffey.
We asked you last week which Phillies should return in 2025 and which need to move on. You responded in our Stay or Go poll. Here is who you'd like to see find new homes along with the verdict for each from our Phillies writers, Scott Lauber and Alex Coffey.
Taijuan Walker, RHP
Reader vote: 89% Go | Our pick: Stay
Coffey: He regressed in Year 2 of his four-year deal, but the Phillies might wait until he returns from an offseason of velocity work to see if he looks different. This would be a big investment to eat.
Taijuan Walker, RHP
Reader vote: 89% Go | Our pick: Stay
Coffey: He regressed in Year 2 of his four-year deal, but the Phillies might wait until he returns from an offseason of velocity work to see if he looks different. This would be a big investment to eat.
Austin Hays, OF
Reader vote: 76% Go | Our pick: Go
Lauber: Ill-timed injuries and a kidney infection made him a trade-deadline bust. Now, he's a candidate to be non-tendered.
Austin Hays, OF
Reader vote: 76% Go | Our pick: Go
Lauber: Ill-timed injuries and a kidney infection made him a trade-deadline bust. Now, he's a candidate to be non-tendered.
Garrett Stubbs, C
Reader vote: 64% Go | Our pick: Go
Lauber: It's hardly the Phillies' biggest need, but given the mileage on J.T. Realmuto, the time has come to upgrade at backup catcher.
Garrett Stubbs, C
Reader vote: 64% Go | Our pick: Go
Lauber: It's hardly the Phillies' biggest need, but given the mileage on J.T. Realmuto, the time has come to upgrade at backup catcher.
Carlos Estevez, RHP
Reader vote: 58% Go | Our pick: Go
Coffey: Much of this will depend on whether the Phillies choose to bring back Jeff Hoffman, who is also a free agent. But Estevez's hard-hit rate spiked with the Phillies, and his walk rate doubled.
Carlos Estevez, RHP
Reader vote: 58% Go | Our pick: Go
Coffey: Much of this will depend on whether the Phillies choose to bring back Jeff Hoffman, who is also a free agent. But Estevez's hard-hit rate spiked with the Phillies, and his walk rate doubled.
Brandon Marsh, OF
Reader vote: 52% Go | Our pick: Go
Lauber: If the Phillies add a contact hitter to the lineup, left field is one place to do it. Marsh doesn't have that skill.
Brandon Marsh, OF
Reader vote: 52% Go | Our pick: Go
Lauber: If the Phillies add a contact hitter to the lineup, left field is one place to do it. Marsh doesn't have that skill.
Johan Rojas, OF
Reader vote: 52% Go | Our pick: Go
Lauber: Unless the Phillies get a masher in left field, it's tough to see him starting in center. Best used as a reserve.
Johan Rojas, OF
Reader vote: 52% Go | Our pick: Go
Lauber: Unless the Phillies get a masher in left field, it's tough to see him starting in center. Best used as a reserve.