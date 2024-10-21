Skip to content
Phillies Stay or Go: These are the six players you picked to go

by Staff Reports
Yong Kim / Staff Photographer
We asked you last week which Phillies should return in 2025 and which need to move on. You responded in our Stay or Go poll. Here is who you'd like to see find new homes along with the verdict for each from our Phillies writers, Scott Lauber and Alex Coffey.

Jasen Lo

Taijuan Walker, RHP

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Reader vote: 89% Go | Our pick: Stay

Coffey: He regressed in Year 2 of his four-year deal, but the Phillies might wait until he returns from an offseason of velocity work to see if he looks different. This would be a big investment to eat.

Austin Hays, OF

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Reader vote: 76% Go | Our pick: Go

Lauber: Ill-timed injuries and a kidney infection made him a trade-deadline bust. Now, he's a candidate to be non-tendered.

Garrett Stubbs, C

Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Reader vote: 64% Go | Our pick: Go

Lauber: It's hardly the Phillies' biggest need, but given the mileage on J.T. Realmuto, the time has come to upgrade at backup catcher.

Carlos Estevez, RHP

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Reader vote: 58% Go | Our pick: Go

Coffey: Much of this will depend on whether the Phillies choose to bring back Jeff Hoffman, who is also a free agent. But Estevez's hard-hit rate spiked with the Phillies, and his walk rate doubled.

Brandon Marsh, OF

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Reader vote: 52% Go | Our pick: Go

Lauber: If the Phillies add a contact hitter to the lineup, left field is one place to do it. Marsh doesn't have that skill.

Johan Rojas, OF

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Reader vote: 52% Go | Our pick: Go

Lauber: Unless the Phillies get a masher in left field, it's tough to see him starting in center. Best used as a reserve.

