Here's where the Sixers rank on ESPN's list of the NBA's top 100 players
Less than one week out from the NBA regular season, ESPN released its 14th annual top 100 player rankings — counting down the best players in the league. The Sixers' Big Three were featured on the list. Here’s where they ranked …
Less than one week out from the NBA regular season, ESPN released its 14th annual top 100 player rankings — counting down the best players in the league. The Sixers' Big Three were featured on the list. Here’s where they ranked …
Paul George: 21st
George fell three spots from last year’s No. 18 ranking after an early playoff exit with the Los Angeles Clippers. George is ahead of former teammate Kawhi Leonard (No. 22) and Damian Lillard (No. 23).
Paul George: 21st
George fell three spots from last year’s No. 18 ranking after an early playoff exit with the Los Angeles Clippers. George is ahead of former teammate Kawhi Leonard (No. 22) and Damian Lillard (No. 23).
What they’re saying: "After a disappointing season for the Clippers saw him drop a couple of spots on this list, [George] and the 76ers hope this new partnership can create the NBA Finals breakthrough both sides have spent years chasing." — Tim Bontemps
What they’re saying: "After a disappointing season for the Clippers saw him drop a couple of spots on this list, [George] and the 76ers hope this new partnership can create the NBA Finals breakthrough both sides have spent years chasing." — Tim Bontemps
Tyrese Maxey: 19th
The Most Improved Player of the Year moved up 23 spots from last year’s No. 42 ranking. He ranks ahead of Ja Morant (No. 20) and behind Bam Adebayo (No. 18), Donovan Mitchell (No. 17) and Tyrese Haliburton (No. 16).
Tyrese Maxey: 19th
The Most Improved Player of the Year moved up 23 spots from last year’s No. 42 ranking. He ranks ahead of Ja Morant (No. 20) and behind Bam Adebayo (No. 18), Donovan Mitchell (No. 17) and Tyrese Haliburton (No. 16).
What they’re saying: “Maxey took another leap last season, exploding into full-blown stardom by making his first All-Star team, and having some remarkable performances in Philadelphia's first-round loss to the New York Knicks with Joel Embiid limited by injury.” — Tim Bontemps
What they’re saying: “Maxey took another leap last season, exploding into full-blown stardom by making his first All-Star team, and having some remarkable performances in Philadelphia's first-round loss to the New York Knicks with Joel Embiid limited by injury.” — Tim Bontemps
Joel Embiid: 8th
Embiid was 8th on the list behind names such as LeBron James (No. 7), Stephen Curry (No. 6) and Jayson Tatum (No. 5). Embiid was limited to 39 games last season, causing him to fall five spots from last year’s No. 3 ranking.
Joel Embiid: 8th
Embiid was 8th on the list behind names such as LeBron James (No. 7), Stephen Curry (No. 6) and Jayson Tatum (No. 5). Embiid was limited to 39 games last season, causing him to fall five spots from last year’s No. 3 ranking.
What they’re saying: “When Embiid was healthy last season, he was having a truly historic season, as he was on pace to become the second player — alongside only Wilt Chamberlain — to have more points than minutes played. Can Embiid stay on the court and return to last season's dominant form while doing so?” — Tim Bontemps
What they’re saying: “When Embiid was healthy last season, he was having a truly historic season, as he was on pace to become the second player — alongside only Wilt Chamberlain — to have more points than minutes played. Can Embiid stay on the court and return to last season's dominant form while doing so?” — Tim Bontemps