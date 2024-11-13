Jared McCain's career-night kept the scrappy Sixers afloat in loss to Cavaliers
Jared McCain is proving that he is much better than people thought. The undermanned 76ers showed they are scrappy, while the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers are a well-balanced team. Those things stood out during the Sixers’ 114-106 loss to the Cavs on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Sixers' rookie standout
The Sixers were criticized for using the 16th draft pick on McCain when Dalton Knecht was available. Knecht, drafted by the Lakers one pick later, was perceived as more NBA-ready. McCain didn't seem to have a clear path to play immediately.
Yet, McCain has been one of the NBA’s most exciting rookies thus far this season. And Wednesday was the latest example of why the Sixers were elated to draft him. The former Duke standout finished with career highs of 34 points, 10 assists, and two steals while making a career-high six three-pointers against the Cavs.
Scrappy Sixers
Part of the reason McCain got his first start was the Sixers’ Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey all missing Wednesday's game. Reserve center Andre Drummond was also sidelined. As a result, the Sixers struggled early.
But the Sixers led, 54-48, at intermission thanks to out-hustling the league’s best team. But it was only a matter of time before the Cavs would regain the lead and notch another victory. The Sixers, though, have to be commended for the hustle and scrappy they displayed.
Cavs' depth
The Cavs weren’t considered a championship contender at the start of the season. They weren’t even recognized among the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. But it’s easy to see why this team is 13-0 even though the Sixers hung around.
Cleveland has a perennial All-Star in Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs also have point guard Darius Garland, who made the 2022 All-Star team, a big man duo in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, and a roster loaded with shooters.
