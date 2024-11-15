Skip to content
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

Sixers takeaways: Joel Embiid stalls, Jared McCain remains revelation and more

by Keith Pompey
Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP
Tap to see more

Joel Embiid couldn’t sustain his level of play beyond 24 minutes. Paul George’s playmaking and defense couldn't make up for his poor shooting. And Jared McCain couldn't carry the 76ers despite knocking down shots from deep and at the foul line. Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 98-86 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

Embiid had a better start

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

Embiid was more aggressive and confident against the Orlando Magic. He just couldn’t maintain that for four quarters. Embiid finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block. He also went 10-of-10 on free throws.

Embiid had a better start

Nick Wass / AP

However, he only scored four points while shooting 0-for-7, grabbing three rebounds and committing two turnovers after intermission. Embiid appeared to run out of gas, shooting two airballs. He also short-armed shots and didn't have lift.

George's slow offense

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

George played solid defense and got teammates involved. Unfortunately, he had another poor shooting night, making 4 of 15 shots while scoring 13 points. He had two solid shooting games, going 17 of 28 against the Clippers and Knicks.

McCain's foul shooting

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

The rookie finished with 29 points on Friday and has averaged 28.3 points in his last four games. McCain also made all four of his foul shots against Orlando and is shooting 27-for-27 on the season, a feature that has been a big plus.

McCain's foul shooting

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

The Sixers entered Friday ranked 20th in free-throw percentage (.764). His perfect mark from the foul line is a reason to keep him on the floor in close contests. And the Sixers had no chance of winning once he fouled out against Orlando.

Published 
p
pompey_keith
Related Stories
Jared McCain’s 29 points can’t save Sixers as they fall to 2-10 after loss to Orlando Magic
The NBA Cup is back, and the league hopes to build on ‘intense competition’ and better understanding