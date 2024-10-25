Skip to content
Sixers takeaways: Tyrese Maxey lacks rhythm and the team misses its stars

by Keith Pompey
TORONTO – The 76ers have defensive issues.

Tyrese Maxey needs to find an offensive rhythm. And the Sixers are showing their warts without Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Here's why those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 115-107 loss to the Toronto Raptors Friday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Defensive woes

The Sixers played much better after intermission. But the undermanned Raptors did whatever they wanted in the first half. That’s when Toronto shot 54.3% from the field before settling down and shooting 46.1% for the game.

The Raptors scored 56 points in the paint and had a 18-7 advantage in fast break points. And they grabbed 18 offensive rebounds. This performance squares with the Sixers' inability to get defensive stops in Wednesday's season-opening loss.

Maxey’s struggles

This was supposed to be the game where Maxey got his rhythm back. Instead, the All-Star point guard scored 24 points on 6-for-23 shooting (2-for-12 on three-pointers). But he did end up shooting 10 of 12 from the foul line.

Pair that with the fact that Maxey shot 10-for-31 against Milwaukee and you might think Maxey was pressing. The Sixers star said that wasn't the case. Whatever the problem, he needs to get things corrected for the Sixers to have success.

Missing their stars

Let’s face it, the Sixers aren’t a good team right now without their two perennial All-Stars. As a result, Maxey is under a lot of pressure to carry the offensive load. But he can’t do it by himself. And that is to be expected.

But with Embiid (left knee injury management) and George (left knee bone bruise) out, Sixers role players, like Eric Gordon and Caleb Martin, are being asked to provide more offense. We are finding out that might above their pay grade.

