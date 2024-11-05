Skip to content
Sixers takeaways: PG and Co. can't stave off Suns, Yabusele steps up and more

by Keith Pompey
Ross D. Franklin / AP
The 76ers’ late-game execution needs work. Guerschon Yabusele proves to be one of the team’s best offseason players. And Jared McCain has a moment with one of his favorite NBA stars. Those three things stood out in Monday’s 118-116 loss.

Poor late-game execution

The Sixers (1-5) were outscored 10-3 in the final 3 minutes, 22 seconds. During that stretch, they missed their final five shot attempts and committed two costly turnovers. “They obviously picked it up,” coach Nick Nurse said.

While Paul George got hemmed up on one possession, he did a solid job of creating offense. But the Sixers just couldn't make shots late. It also didn’t help that Kelly Oubre Jr. fouled out with 1:40 left.

Yabusele’s impact

Yabusele has shown some versatility during his first season with the Sixers. The team signed him to play power forward, but with Joel Embiid sidelined the 6-foot-8, 271-pounder has backed Andre Drummond up at center.

He ended up with a season high of 19 points. Yabsule also had seven rebounds and six assists but was in no mood to celebrate. “I mean it’s not about me because we still lost the game tonight, and we feel like we had the game."

Living a dream

Jared McCain couldn’t stop smiling while showing Sixers teammate Ricky Council IV the autographed game jersey he received from Durant following the game. Kyle Lowry actually presented it to McCain. “I’m speechless,” the rookie said.

