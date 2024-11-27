Skip to content
Sixers takeaways: Tyrese Maxey needs easy buckets, increased intensity, and more

by Keith Pompey
The 76ers stepped up their intensity. Coach Nick Nurse needs to help Tyrese Maxey get easy buckets. And the Sixers keep failing to take advantage of a scheduling advantage. These things stood out in the Sixers’ 122-115 overtime setback to the Houston Rockets Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Increased intensity

The Sixers (3-14) looked lifeless at times against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. After that blowout loss, Nurse talked about wanting to display the energy they showed vs. the Nets last Friday and against the Cavaliers on Nov. 13.

And they did just that. The Sixers looked nothing like the squad that played against Los Angeles a few days ago. They were aggressive against Houston, battled for rebounds, and were relentless. That enabled them to battle back from a 13-point deficit in what turned out to be a competitive game.

Maxey needs early shots

Maxey finished with a team-high 39 points on 14-for-34 shooting. 28 of his points came after intermission. The All-Star guard made 6 of 12 three-pointers for the game to go along with game highs of 10 assists and five steals.

Maxey was gassed afterward, playing 45 minutes, 2 seconds. Most of his shots were of a high degree of difficulty. That led to him failing to score in the overtime session.

Losing to a tired team

This marked the Sixers' third consecutive loss while facing a team playing their second game in as many nights. The Rockets (14-6) came to Philly after Tuesday night’s hard-fought overtime victory at the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Even though they were rested, the Sixers were unable to steal the victory from Houston. Such was the case when the Sixers lost to the Miami Heat on Nov. 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 20 when both squads were playing their second game of a back-to-back.

