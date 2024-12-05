Sixers takeaways: Tyrese Maxey's lack of easy shots, free throw woes, and more
For the time being, the 76ers have to live with rookie Adem Bona learning from his mistakes. Tyrese Maxey is still working too hard to get buckets, and the Sixers must improve their foul shooting. Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 106-102 loss to the Orlando Magic Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Bona should play through mistakes
Bona plays with a high motor. He’s always sprinting up and down the floor, attacking the glass and challenging opponents’ shots. However, he’s new to the NBA game, and that has caused him to be out of position or too aggressive at times.
Bona tried to play through a knee injury, which impacted some of his athleticism. The Magic took advantage of that and Bona's aggressive style of play by attacking the paint whenever he was in the game. He also struggled offensively and was held scoreless. But he should get an opportunity to learn from his mistakes.
Maxey working overtime
The All-Star point guard had a rough shooting night for the second straight game, scoring 16 points while making 7-of-19 shots against Orlando. But a lot of his struggles were the result of taking shots with a high degree of difficulty.
Maxey was often in an all out sprint while breaking away from defenders, only to attempt off-balanced shots. Or he rushed three-point attempts as Magic defenders were closing in on him. The Sixers need to do a better job of getting him easier shots.
Foul shooting woes
Maxey made a pair of clutch foul shots with 1 minute, 21 seconds remaining to pull the Sixers within one point (99-98). However, the Sixers made just 11-of-19 free throws for the game. Those eight misses were costly in a tight game.
