Sixers takeaways: Ugly start continues, Jared McCain's consistency, and more
The 76ers are off to their third worst start since the beginning of The Process era. Jared McCain has emerged as the Sixers’ most consistent player at this moment. But Monday night will be remembered for the Sixers blowing a golden opportunity against the banged up and tired Miami Heat in a 106-89 loss.
Horrible start to season
Monday’s loss dropped the Sixers to 2-11 on the season. The 2014-15 and 2015-16 squads, who opened with identical 0-13 records, are the only Sixers’ teams with worse records since The Process began during the 2013-14 season.
But the current Sixers are expected to contend for an NBA title while those teams were tanking for lottery picks. Yet, Monday’s setback was their fourth straight loss with an upcoming game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday at FedExForum. They’re also tied with the Washington Wizards for the NBA’s worst record.
Mr. Consistency
McCain scored 20 points or more for the fifth straight game. His 20-point effort comes after averaging 28.3 points in the previous four games. The 16th overall pick in June’s NBA draft scored 12 points in the first half on 5-for-8 shooting.
McCain also finished with four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He made 8 of 16 shots – including making a game-high four three-pointers. He joins Embiid (2016-17 season), Allen Iverson (1996-97), and Jerry Stackhouse (1995-96) as the other Sixers rookies with five straight 20-point performances.
Weary Heat
Not only was this the Heat’s first home game since Nov. 4. They didn’t return home until the wee hours of Monday morning. That’s because Miami concluded a six-game, 13-day road trip by facing the Indiana Pacers Sunday evening.
The Heat were without Terry Rozier and reserve forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Jimmy Butler was back after missing four games with an injury. Yet, the Sixers lacked rhythm and had poor ball movement, and were doomed by their third-quarter blues. Miami outscored them 35-16 in third en route to their 19-point win.
