Sixers takeaways: Ugly start continues, Jared McCain's consistency, and more
The 76ers are off to their third-worst start since the beginning of The Process era. Rookie Jared McCain has emerged as the roster's most consistent player. And the Sixers continue to blow golden opportunities. This time they lost to the banged up and tired Miami Heat in a 106-89 loss after holding a 19-point lead.
Horrible start to season
Monday’s loss dropped the Sixers to 2-11 on the season. The 2014-15 and 2015-16 squads, which opened with identical 0-13 records, are the only Sixers teams with worse records since The Process began during the 2013-14 season.
But the current Sixers are expected to contend for an NBA title while those teams were tanking for lottery picks. Yet, Monday’s defeat was their fourth straight loss with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies up next Wednesday at FedExForum. They’re also tied with the Washington Wizards for the NBA’s worst record.
Mr. Consistency
McCain scored 20 points or more for the fifth straight game. His 20-point effort comes after averaging 28.3 points in the previous four games. The 16th overall pick in June’s NBA draft scored 12 points in the first half on 5-for-8 shooting.
McCain also finished with four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He made 8 of 16 shots – including making a game-high four three-pointers. He joins Embiid (2016-17 season), Allen Iverson (1996-97), and Jerry Stackhouse (1995-96) as the other Sixers rookies with five straight 20-point performances.
Weary Heat
This was the Heat’s first home game since Nov. 4, and they didn’t return home until the wee hours of Monday morning. Miami concluded a six-game, 13-day road trip by facing the Indiana Pacers Sunday evening.
The Heat were without Terry Rozier and reserve forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Jimmy Butler was back after missing four games with an injury. Yet the Sixers lacked rhythm and had poor ball movement, and were doomed by their third-quarter blues. Miami outscored them 35-16 in the period.
