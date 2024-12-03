Five Hall of Fame moments in the career of Carli Lloyd
Carli Lloyd is headed for the National Soccer Hall of Fame, honoring an international playing career that spanned 19 years. The Delran native fueled one of the most dominant runs in U.S. women’s soccer history and was a key figure in the growth of the domestic women’s game as well.
Lloyd will be the first local to reach the Hall since Willingboro native Peter Vermes was inducted in 2014. Here’s a look at some of Lloyd's accomplishments.
Twice is nice ...
Lloyd is a two-time FIFA Player of the Year (2015, 2016), a two-time World Cup winner (2015, 2019), and a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012). She also helped the U.S. finish second in the 2011 FIFA World Cup.
... But good things come in threes
Lloyd is the only player to score a hat trick in a FIFA Women’s World Cup final after fueling a 5-2 win over Japan in 2015. She received FIFA's Golden Ball, which is generally given to the best player in the tournament.
Taking her skills to the bank
Lloyd’s talents paved the way for her to end her international career in 2021 as the highest-paid women’s player at the time. When she retired in 2021 at age 39, she had an estimated worth of around $2 million.
Delran’s finest
Lloyd was feted with honors during her junior and senior years at Delran High School. She scored 26 goals and received multiple honors, twice being named Inquirer Girls' High School Player of the Year (1999, 2000).
Lloyd was also a two-time Parade All-American (1999, 2000) and was named Midfielder of the Year by the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association in 2000.
One for the record books
Lloyd ranks second in career appearances for the U.S. women’s team with 316, trailing only Kristine Lilly (354). She ranks third in goals with 134, trailing only forwards Abby Wambach (184) and Mia Hamm (158).
