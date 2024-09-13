Five things to know about new USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino
American soccer fans are hopeful that Mauricio Pochettino will usher in a much-improved era of U.S. men’s soccer in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
American soccer fans are hopeful that Mauricio Pochettino will usher in a much-improved era of U.S. men’s soccer in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Pochettino, 52, has proven himself on the club level, winning trophies and taking multiple clubs to major tournament finals. This will be his first job managing at the international level.
Pochettino, 52, has proven himself on the club level, winning trophies and taking multiple clubs to major tournament finals. This will be his first job managing at the international level.
So, who is the man they call “Poch?” In the cloud of his formal introduction Friday, here are five things to know about the Argentine in charge of America’s soccer future.
So, who is the man they call “Poch?” In the cloud of his formal introduction Friday, here are five things to know about the Argentine in charge of America’s soccer future.
1. He had a strong playing career
His prowess as a defender saw him play as a pro in Spain, France, and his native Argentina. Internationally, he amassed 20 appearances, including playing in the 2002 FIFA World Cup and 1999 Copa América.
1. He had a strong playing career
His prowess as a defender saw him play as a pro in Spain, France, and his native Argentina. Internationally, he amassed 20 appearances, including playing in the 2002 FIFA World Cup and 1999 Copa América.
2. His resume as a manager is impressive
Pochettino has delivered results at just about every stop as a coach. In his first stint in the English Premier League with Southampton, he led the club to an eighth-place finish, the joint-highest in the team's history.
2. His resume as a manager is impressive
Pochettino has delivered results at just about every stop as a coach. In his first stint in the English Premier League with Southampton, he led the club to an eighth-place finish, the joint-highest in the team's history.
At London club Tottenham, he led Spurs to a second-place finish in 2016-17 and the Champions League final during the 2018-19 season. He then went to France to coach famed club Paris Saint-Germain, where he won a French league title and a French Cup crown.
At London club Tottenham, he led Spurs to a second-place finish in 2016-17 and the Champions League final during the 2018-19 season. He then went to France to coach famed club Paris Saint-Germain, where he won a French league title and a French Cup crown.
He joins U.S. Soccer fresh off a stint as the manager of EPL side Chelsea, which he mutually agreed to leave ahead of the 2024-25 season.
He joins U.S. Soccer fresh off a stint as the manager of EPL side Chelsea, which he mutually agreed to leave ahead of the 2024-25 season.
3. Pochettino is big on the academy system
It will be interesting to see how the Argentine reacts to America’s current pay-to-play model of obtaining young players. He's used to the European style of youth academies developing players from all over.
3. Pochettino is big on the academy system
It will be interesting to see how the Argentine reacts to America’s current pay-to-play model of obtaining young players. He's used to the European style of youth academies developing players from all over.
4. Show Poch the money
Pochettino’s reported $6 million annual salary is the highest the U.S. Soccer Federation has paid any coach in history. He’ll also be the program's first non-American coach since German Jurgen Klinsmann, who coached from 2011-16.
4. Show Poch the money
Pochettino’s reported $6 million annual salary is the highest the U.S. Soccer Federation has paid any coach in history. He’ll also be the program's first non-American coach since German Jurgen Klinsmann, who coached from 2011-16.
5. Mauricio, not Maurizio
Pochettino has been called both but the confusion is somewhat valid. He has two sons, one named Maurizio, who currently plays professionally in Spain with Ibiza.
5. Mauricio, not Maurizio
Pochettino has been called both but the confusion is somewhat valid. He has two sons, one named Maurizio, who currently plays professionally in Spain with Ibiza.