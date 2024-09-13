Skip to content
Five things to know about new USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino

by Kerith Gabriel
Jon Super / AP
American soccer fans are hopeful that Mauricio Pochettino will usher in a much-improved era of U.S. men’s soccer in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Darko Vojinovic / AP

Pochettino, 52, has proven himself on the club level, winning trophies and taking multiple clubs to major tournament finals. This will be his first job managing at the international level.

Alastair Grant / AP

So, who is the man they call “Poch?” In the cloud of his formal introduction Friday, here are five things to know about the Argentine in charge of America’s soccer future.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

1. He had a strong playing career

Ian Walton / AP

His prowess as a defender saw him play as a pro in Spain, France, and his native Argentina. Internationally, he amassed 20 appearances, including playing in the 2002 FIFA World Cup and 1999 Copa América.

2. His resume as a manager is impressive

Victoria Jones / AP

Pochettino has delivered results at just about every stop as a coach. In his first stint in the English Premier League with Southampton, he led the club to an eighth-place finish, the joint-highest in the team's history.

At London club Tottenham, he led Spurs to a second-place finish in 2016-17 and the Champions League final during the 2018-19 season. He then went to France to coach famed club Paris Saint-Germain, where he won a French league title and a French Cup crown.

Francois Mori / AP

He joins U.S. Soccer fresh off a stint as the manager of EPL side Chelsea, which he mutually agreed to leave ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Kin Cheung / AP

3. Pochettino is big on the academy system

Dave Shopland / AP

It will be interesting to see how the Argentine reacts to America’s current pay-to-play model of obtaining young players. He's used to the European style of youth academies developing players from all over.

4. Show Poch the money

Karl B DeBlaker / AP

Pochettino’s reported $6 million annual salary is the highest the U.S. Soccer Federation has paid any coach in history. He’ll also be the program's first non-American coach since German Jurgen Klinsmann, who coached from 2011-16.

5. Mauricio, not Maurizio

David Cliff / AP

Pochettino has been called both but the confusion is somewhat valid. He has two sons, one named Maurizio, who currently plays professionally in Spain with Ibiza.

