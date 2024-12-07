An Inquirer guide to the second annual men's Big 5 Classic
For the second year in a row, the Big 5 champion will be crowned inside the Wells Fargo Center when the Big 5 Classic tips off on Saturday.
The format mimics last year’s, with a fifth-place and third-place consolation game followed by the championship game at 7 p.m.
All games are televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Bragging rights on the line...
The fifth-place game pits Drexel against Penn at 2 p.m., followed by the third-place game between Temple — runner-ups in last year’s final — against Villanova at 4:30 p.m.
The night will be capped by the Big 5 Classic title game at 7 p.m., a matchup between La Salle and defending champions St. Joseph’s.
Ahead of all three matchups, Inquirer writer Paulie Loscalzo examines the teams, the tournament, and what to expect from each.
St. Joseph's (5-3 overall)
About the Hawks...
Head coach: Billy Lange
Top player: Junior forward Rasheer Fleming (14.9 points per game, 8.9 rebounds per game)
About St. Joseph’s: The reigning Big 5 champs have, at times, looked like a force to be reckoned with as the trio of Erik Reynolds (14.4 ppg., 3.3 rpg.), and Xzayvier Brown (15.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg.) pose a handful for even top teams to stop. At other times, the Hawks have been prone to have letdown games that lead to bad losses. What version of the Hawks will show up on Saturday against La Salle?
La Salle (6-3 overall)
About the Explorers...
Head coach: Fran Dunphy
Top player: Graduate guard Corey McKeithan (19.2 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game)
About La Salle: Few would have predicted the Explorers to be in this position in the preseason, but Dunphy’s team has been impressive so far. McKeithan is playing the best basketball of his career, and Daeshon Shepherd (11.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg.), Jahlil White (11.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg.) and Demetrius Lilley (8.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg.) have been exceptional in their roles. Saint Joe’s will challenge them, but they might have the squad to match up against the dangerous Hawks.
Villanova (5-4 overall)
About the Wildcats...
Head coach: Kyle Neptune
Top player: Graduate forward Eric Dixon (25.9 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game)
About Villanova: It took them nine games, but the Wildcats finally have a feel-good win this season. After falling flat in opportunities against St. Joe’s, Maryland, and Virginia, the Wildcats were able to hand No. 14 Cincinnati their first loss of the season. Riding this momentum into the Big 5 Classic, Villanova will look to avoid another year of disappointment against their city rivals. With the second-best scorer in the nation in Dixon, Villanova can rely on having its best player on the court. The only question is, what version of the Wildcats will show up?
Temple (4-3 overall)
About the Owls...
Head coach: Adam Fisher
Top player: Graduate guard Jamal Mashburn (22.1 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game)
About Temple: The Owls have a prolific offensive weapon in Mashburn, and 6-foot-10 unicorn Steve Settle III (13.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg.) is a handful nightmare for opposing defenders. Zion Stanford (10.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg.) has taken a step forward in his sophomore year. Temple certainly has the firepower to match up with Villanova if they get contributions from their supporting cast.
Drexel (5-4 overall)
About the Dragons...
Head coach: Zach Spiker
Top player: Junior guard Kobe MaGee (16.2 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game)
About Drexel: The Dragons have been competitive in each game they’ve played, and if not for subpar free throw shooting, they might have a few more wins. MaGee and Yame Butler (14.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg.) are a dynamic duo that complement each other well, and Cole Hargrove (11.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg.) has been a rock on both ends of the court. If they can avoid an implosion at the free throw line, Drexel has the quality to avoid a sixth-place finish in the Big 5.
Penn (3-5 overall)
About the Quakers...
Head coach: Steve Donahue
Top player: Junior guard Ethan Roberts (18 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game)
About Penn: The Quakers have very strong top-end talent with Roberts, Sam Brown (11.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg.), and Nick Spinoso (11.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg.). However, they take a lot of three-pointers for a team that is shooting just 29.1% from deep. Despite 46% of their shots arriving from beyond the arc, the Quakers have shot under 30% from deep in half of their games.
This offensive strategy seems untenable, and if shots aren’t falling on Saturday, they’d likely be wise to switch gameplans before they claim a last-place finish.