St. Joseph’s looks different, but the thought process is the same: win the Big 5 Classic, again

For the second year in a row, St. Joseph’s finds itself playing to be crowned the men’s champions of the Big 5 Classic.

The venue will be the same when the Hawks face La Salle at the Wells Fargo Center for all the marbles on Saturday (8 p.m., NBCSP). But a lot has changed for St. Joseph’s since last year’s win in the inaugural game, and head coach Billy Lange is done speaking on comparisons between this team and last year’s.

“That team that was here last year had everybody back from the year before. Everybody. And these guys had shared experiences,” Lange said. “They cried in the locker room when we lost to Dayton in the quarterfinals. The winks and blinks, we already had that done. This group is still forming.”

With six first years and four sophomores, St. Joe’s (5-3) is the youngest team in the Atlantic 10, said Lange. The Hawks’ upperclassmen comprise of two juniors, one senior, Erik Reynolds II, and a fifth-year. Of these four upperclassmen, two transferred into the program this year and have entered the Hawks starting five alongside Reynolds, sophomore Xzayvier Brown, and junior Rasheer Flemming. Junior guard Derek Simpson came from Rutgers, while fifth-year center Justice Ajogbor transferred from Harvard.

“You got two new guys that are in the starting five, and then we’ve got, however many freshmen and sophomores that are coming off the bench,” Lange said. “I’m just going to enjoy these guys trying to get better.”

However, in this ongoing revamp, it doesn’t mean the Hawks aren’t primed to repeat their city success. It just means they’ll be relying on new means to do so.

The Hawks and Explorers (6-3) are split 16-16 in their previous matchups with St. Joe’s taking both games in last season’s conference slate. And just as St. Joe’s isn’t the same team they were last year, La Salle isn’t either.

The addition of three transfers, Corey McKeithan, Jahlil White, and Demetrius Lilley, three of the team’s four leading scorers, has been a noticeable boost to the Explorers offense. McKeithan is averaging nearly 20 points per game and is coming off his third consecutive game with 20-plus points, after a road loss to Northeastern.

The Hawks are also coming off a loss ahead of Saturday’s title game. But their 77-69 loss to Princeton wasn’t all bad for St. Joe’s, as Lange still saw some positives in how his team played. One of the main positives: Fleming who had one of his best offensive performances, put up a season-high 25 points.

The forward from Camden has been the Hawk’s most consistent player this season. While it’s Brown who is pacing the Hawks in scoring and Reynolds who has consistently been the Hawk’s star player, it’s Fleming who has come up big for St. Joe’s so far across their eight-game start.

Fleming is currently averaging 14.9 points per game while leading the team in steals (14), blocks (14), and rebounds with an average of 8.9 per game.

“Rasheer works,” Lange said. “He’s consistent in terms of his attitude and his work ethic and he can continue to improve. There’s still decision-making things that he can do better. There’s defensive things that he can do better, and that’s the encouraging part.”

Fleming also played a large role in getting the Hawks back into the Big 5 championship, leading the Hawks with 19 points in their 83-76 win over Villanova.

“To me when I think about Rasheer Fleming, I see the spirit,” Lange said following the Villanova game. “To be in that type of disruption with foul trouble, and then to be seven for nine, running after time out play for him, and executed it perfectly. Those are the growth things that I see.”

But is Fleming’s “spirit” is enough to put the Hawks on a banner in the Wells Fargo Center rafters for a second consecutive year? That’s to be determined.

La Salle has proven it should not be underestimated, while St. Joe’s has lived up to its expectations as a top team in the Big 5. While the game can go either way, St. Joe’s has more at stake as the reigning champions.

But the current Big 5 title holders aren’t looking to repeat what last season’s team did in the city game. Instead, the Hawks are looking to replicate the outcome with the group they have now, using this experience as another cornerstone in the construction of this new group.

“The team will form,” Lange said. “We’ll be what will be by the end of the year. We’ll take it a day at a time.”

Today’s challenge: defending its Big 5 title.

