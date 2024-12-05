All you need to know about the inaugural women's Big 5 Classic

Penn will take on La Salle in the fifth-place game (3:30 p.m.), followed by Drexel vs. St. Joseph’s in the third-place consolation game (5:45 p.m.). It all culminates with Temple and Villanova in the championship game at 8 p.m.

The Inquirer's Paulie Loscalzo takes a look at the teams taking part ahead of Friday's tip-off.