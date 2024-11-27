After a breakout freshman season, Penn point guard Mataya Gayle is finding her voice

After an impressive freshman campaign, Mataya Gayle is far from a new face.

Last season, the 5-foot-7 point guard made an immediate impact for Penn women’s basketball. Gayle led Penn in assists and steals while scoring 14.3 points per game en route to being named the Ivy League and Big 5 Rookie of the Year. In the Ivy League tournament , Gayle recorded 20 points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal against Princeton in a 59-54 loss.

Advertisement

“[Gayle is] a gifted scorer, [has] speed, quick off the dribble, passionate. She’s so invested in her team and her teammates,” coach Mike McLaughlin said before the season. “She has all [those] qualities, and I think you’re going to see so much more growth this year from her than you did last year.”

Through seven games this season, the sophomore guard is averaging 11.9 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds. Gayle is second on the Quakers in points per game, trailing senior guard Stina Almqvist’s 18.7.

On Tuesday night, Penn (4-3) steamrollered past Immaculata (5-1), 114-39, setting a program record for most points in a game. Gayle came out shooting against the Division III Mighty Macs and scored seven points in the first quarter.

“I love what Mataya did tonight,” McLaughlin said. I understand she’s faster and she’s a better player. She really shared the ball. She got into gaps. When she plays with a juice and a spirit about her, she just gets everyone going”

With an insurmountable lead building quickly in the second half, McLaughlin rested Gayle and the majority of his starters to end the game. In 19 minutes, Gayle logged 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists. She shot 4 of 5 from three and said it’s the highest-scoring game she’s ever been a part of.

“We were just flowing [with] the ball,” Gayle said. “That was just a great way, coming off three losses, to get our feel back.”

Penn’s three-game losing streak included two losses in Big 5 play, to St. Joseph’s and Villanova.

Gayle was unable to get into a rhythm against Big 5 opponents, and her team followed suit. Against St. Joe’s, she was scoreless in the first half as Penn fell behind early. At Villanova, she shot 1-of-7 from beyond the arc. She finished both matchups with just two assists.

“I think my role has changed a bit more to facilitating. … When we have a flow, a lot of that is going through me as a point guard,” Gayle said. “I think that flowing is kind of the biggest part of my game, and when it’s going well, it’s on me. But when it’s going bad, it’s also on me.”

Gayle has strung together impressive performances this season as a facilitator, logging eight assists against Siena and UC Irvine.

» READ MORE: Penn sophomore halfback Malachi Hosley enters the transfer portal minutes after final game

Her playmaking has been instrumental in the development of freshman center Katie Collins. Collins has started in every game for the Quakers and is averaging 8.6 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Gayle has become a vocal leader for Collins and other freshmen as well, a role she was hesitant to step into last season.

“I think she’s maturing across the board,” McLaughlin said. “Now, she’s able to give stories to when she was a freshman to these freshmen because a lot of them are playing as well. … I think her leadership has grown.”

Added Gayle: “I think [the freshmen] listen very well; they’re super coachable. They came in a lot better than me in terms of how well I think they’ve adjusted. I love playing with them.”

Over Thanksgiving break, Gayle and the Quakers will hit the road to play in the Florida Gulf Coast University Homewood Suites Classic. They will face Chattanooga on Friday (1 p.m.) and Cal Baptist on Saturday (1 p.m.).