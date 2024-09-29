Jalen Hurts, Vic Fangio, Kellen Moore all down in our Eagles-Bucs stock watch
The Eagles got off to a disastrous start and couldn’t recover on a hot and humid day in Tampa. They were banged up before they arrived and had multiple starters go down with injuries, illnesses, and cramps. Normally, this is an up/down drill, but it’s a down day for the Eagles, who are 2-2 after losing to the Buccaneers.
The Eagles got off to a disastrous start and couldn’t recover on a hot and humid day in Tampa. They were banged up before they arrived and had multiple starters go down with injuries, illnesses, and cramps. Normally, this is an up/down drill, but it’s a down day for the Eagles, who are 2-2 after losing to the Buccaneers.
Down: Vic Fangio's defense
All that good will the defense built up last week in New Orleans? It’s gone. The Eagles looked unprepared and Baker Mayfield made them pay. They rarely pressured him and offered little resistance in coverage. It was too easy too often.
Down: Vic Fangio's defense
All that good will the defense built up last week in New Orleans? It’s gone. The Eagles looked unprepared and Baker Mayfield made them pay. They rarely pressured him and offered little resistance in coverage. It was too easy too often.
Down: Kellen Moore's offense
Speaking of unpreparedness … the Eagles made it four straight games without scoring points in the first quarter. Yes, they were without Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, but something isn’t right with the game scripts to start.
Down: Kellen Moore's offense
Speaking of unpreparedness … the Eagles made it four straight games without scoring points in the first quarter. Yes, they were without Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, but something isn’t right with the game scripts to start.
Down: Third-down defense
It wasn’t a good day — but, zooming in, the defense was crushed by third-down errors. The raw numbers aren’t awful, but when the game was still in the balance early in the second half, the Eagles allowed too many third-and-long conversions.
Down: Third-down defense
It wasn’t a good day — but, zooming in, the defense was crushed by third-down errors. The raw numbers aren’t awful, but when the game was still in the balance early in the second half, the Eagles allowed too many third-and-long conversions.
Down: Jalen Hurts
Perhaps this is being too harsh, but Hurts is the quarterback, and his turnover late in the third quarter was the product of a too-often issue with him trying to extend plays too long and not having enough recognition in the pocket.
Down: Jalen Hurts
Perhaps this is being too harsh, but Hurts is the quarterback, and his turnover late in the third quarter was the product of a too-often issue with him trying to extend plays too long and not having enough recognition in the pocket.
Up: The bye week is next
The Eagles are 2-2 and probably should be 3-1 (looking at you, Week 2). They are banged up and need to get healthy. They could use some rest, too, as the travel schedule has not been kind. Hey, we’re grasping at straws for a silver lining.
Up: The bye week is next
The Eagles are 2-2 and probably should be 3-1 (looking at you, Week 2). They are banged up and need to get healthy. They could use some rest, too, as the travel schedule has not been kind. Hey, we’re grasping at straws for a silver lining.