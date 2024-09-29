Grading the Eagles in their loss to the Bucs: Birds shorthanded, but Jalen Hurts has another key turnover

TAMPA, Fla. — Instant grades on the Eagles’ performance in their 33-16 loss the Buccaneers:

Quarterback: C+

Jalen Hurts had a rough day, but he was without A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith — his top two wide receivers — and Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson. He now has a turnover in nine straight games, including last year’s playoff loss to the Bucs, dating back to last season. Hurts’ third-quarter fumble wasn’t all on him, though. Saquon Barkley’s initial pickup on a Lavonte David rush up the middle was lacking. But Hurts held onto the ball a tick too long after he eluded the linebacker and was strip-sacked.

All told, Hurts was sacked six times. He had some good throws, some bad ones, but he didn’t have many open receivers. The final nail essentially came when Hurts held the ball on third-and-19 in the fourth and was sacked. The press box announcer at Raymond James Stadium had a little fun with the Eagles’ fourth-down distance labeling it “quite a ways to go.”

Running back: B

In terms of production, Barkley was one of the few on offense to have a positive effect. His 59-yard bolt to open the second half gave the Eagles some life. But he was neglected early and didn’t see many carries later on because the offense was often behind the sticks. He didn’t get a first-down carry until late in the second quarter and gained 7 yards. Kellen Moore didn’t have many chances to get him touches in the first half, but it took longer than it should have. To Moore’s credit, he called Barkley’s number on the first play of the second half and he exploded for his game-high 59-yard run. As a receiver, he had two catches for 32 yards, including a 27-yard gain in which he muscled the ball out of a Bucs defender’s hands.

Kenneth Gainwell struggled on a blitz pickup that led to a fourth-quarter sack. Ben VanSumeren lined up at fullback — a position he originally played in college — on a first-quarter Barkley 3-yard run.

Receiver / tight end: C-

With Brown, Smith, and Britain Covey (shoulder) out, the Eagles were severely shorthanded at receiver. The combination of Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Parris Campbell, and John Ross accounted for just seven catches for 34 yards. The acquisition of Dotson just before the season has amounted to little in terms of production. Campbell caught the Eagles’ first touchdown — a 1-yard grab in the back of the end zone on fourth down.

Dallas Goedert was essentially the only legitimate option for Hurts and he saw his share of targets. The tight end caught seven passes for 62 yards. He dropped an early downfield pass that could have offset the Eagles’ early offensive struggles. Backup tight end Grant Calcaterra caught a 26-pass on a seam route in the fourth.

Offensive line: B-

It’s hard to fault the Eagles’ O-line for much of what happened on Sunday. There were assignment mix-ups on a few plays, and Hurts was pressured more as the game waned. But the Bucs were able to pin their ears back with the trailing Eagles forced to throw. Lane Johnson (concussion) being downgraded to out just before the game was ominous. The Eagles are now 14-23 when he’s out of the lineup. Fred Johnson was up and down in filling in for Lane Johnson. He got steamrolled into Hurts’ lap on a few occasions.

Mekhi Becton played with a brace on his left hand after he suffered torn ligaments in his ringer finger last week. He got knocked off balance by Vita Vea on his way to a first-quarter sack. Becton has been a solid run blocker, but has had issues in pass protection. Center Cam Jurgens was in the middle of several successful Tush Push conversions. It’s hard to say who was ultimately at fault, but Jurgens had no one to block when a free Lavonte David stopped Barkley for no gain on a third-down run in the second. He had the key kickout block on Barkley’s long dash. Jurgens left in the fourth with cramps and was replaced by Nick Gates.

Guard Landon Dickerson and tackle Jordan Mailata were solid on the left side — until they had to fend off a downhill pass rush. Dickerson played with a brace on his left wrist.

Defensive line: C-

A week after Jalen Carter and the D-line dominated the Saints, the unit struggled to help the defense get off the field. The Bucs mostly utilized their “11″ personnel which kept defensive coordinator Vic Fangio from employing his 5-2 base front. Carter was doubled for most of the day. He had a batted pass in the second but was otherwise quiet until he left late in the third with cramps.

Jordan Davis had a few moments against the run, but the Bucs had success on runs away from the middle. He still can’t get to the quarterback on his own. Defensive tackle Milton Williams forced Baker Mayfield to step up and into the arms of Josh Sweat for a third-quarter sack. Sweat and Bryce Huff were taken off the field in nickel personnel on run downs. The Bucs did take advantage of Sweat on the edge with a Rachaad White 13-yard rush in the first. Huff finally had a third-down pressure in the third, but Mayfield stepped away from the edge rusher and converted. Huff still has yet to make an impact.

Brandon Graham might have been the Eagles’ best edge defender — again. The 36-year-old was gifted his first sack of the season in the first when the Eagles front slanted on the rush and the Bucs forgot to block him. But he had other moments when he was around the ball. Nolan Smith got taken out by tight end Cade Otton on a Bucky Irving 15-yard run in the first. Smith actually had decent coverage when matched up against slot receiver Chris Godwin — how did that happen? — but Mayfield’s throw was precise and the Bucs picked up a first down.

Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo’s name was first called when he took an encroachment penalty in the first. He played a fair number of snaps, as did deep reserve Thomas Booker.

Linebacker: D+

Nakobe Dean had a tough day. He took a bad angle on a tipped pass by Zack Baun on third down. He was beaten by Otton for 16 yards in man coverage in the first. He had a bad missed tackle — among others — early in the fourth quarter. Baun was a little better, but the Bucs did well to pass whenever he jumped up to the line in the Eagles’ “Penny” front.

Cornerback: C-

Darius Slay struggled all game, but he was often placed in tough situations by Fangio’s calls. His coverage on Trey Palmer’s 15-yard touchdown was tight, but Slay shouldn’t be getting beaten by a reserve receiver. He had several other loose moments in coverage before leaving briefly with an unspecified injury.

Slot corner Avonte Maddox was inconsistent. He missed an open-field tackle on Godwin — when he went in shoulder first — that netted the Bucs 28 yards in the first. He made one of the Eagles’ few defensive stops in the first half on a short pass to Godwin.

Quinyon Mitchell was one of the few Eagles defenders to show up. He broke up a corner fade to receiver Mike Evans in the end zone in the second. He was leaky in coverage at times and gave Sterling Shepard an inside release on a 30-yard catch in the third. Isaiah Rodgers stepped in for Slay when he was out.

Safety: D

It was mostly bust for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who likes to make boom plays. He had two loose plays on the Bucs’ touchdown-scoring opening drive —took a weird angle on a tackle attempt and got beaten by Mike Evans on a corner route in the end zone. It was a tough assignment against one of the NFL’s best in the red zone, and he wanted a push-off, but Evans simply beat him at the point of attack. Reed Blankenship looked gassed early on. He was flagged for a questionable third-down pass interference penalty on Evans in the second. Later in the drive, he failed to bring down Evans in the open field on a short pass. Blankenship left in the second quarter with an illness, likely something related to the heat and the amount of running he had to do in the first half. Tristin McCollum replaced him.

Special teams: C-

Cooper DeJean handled punt returns with Covey out. He had an unfortunate turnover when Rodgers blocked Josh Hayes into him. Cooper lost his footing but touched the ball and the Bucs recovered at the Eagles 22. The rookie got clobbered again when Kelee Ringo ran him over on another return try. Rodgers and Ringo atoned for their errors when they teamed up for a blocked PAT and return that gave the Eagles a three-point swing in the third.

Will Shipley had a decent 23-yard kick return in the third. McCollum committed a false start on Braden Mann’s first punt attempt.

Coaching: D-

The Eagles looked unprepared and undisciplined, and that falls on coach Nick Sirianni. The defense played too soft early on and the offense didn’t have a tangible plan to offset key losses. It’s a minor quibble considering the large deficit, but why didn’t Sirianni go for two when the Eagles trimmed the Bucs’ lead to 24-6?

Moore had valid excuses for his offense’s performance with injuries to three key players. But Fangio did not. His defense wasn’t ready and played like it didn’t believe in the game plan. The Bucs picked apart his zones and his cornerbacks gave receivers free releases off the line for far too long.