Eagles-Giants stock watch: Saquon Barkley way up, Fred Johnson down
In Saquon Barkley’s first game back at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles walloped the New York Giants, 28-3. The running back was the star of the show with 176 rushing yards and a touchdown, but Hurts was solid, too, going 10-for-14 for 114 yards and a touchdown. The Giants managed 119 net yards of offense.
In Saquon Barkley’s first game back at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles walloped the New York Giants, 28-3. The running back was the star of the show with 176 rushing yards and a touchdown, but Hurts was solid, too, going 10-for-14 for 114 yards and a touchdown. The Giants managed 119 net yards of offense.
Up: Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown connection
A.J. Brown continues to be Jalen Hurts’ go-to receiver in high-leverage situations. He completed a low-percentage touchdown pass to Brown on fourth-and-3 down the left sideline with Giants backup cornerback Nick McCloud in man coverage.
Up: Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown connection
A.J. Brown continues to be Jalen Hurts’ go-to receiver in high-leverage situations. He completed a low-percentage touchdown pass to Brown on fourth-and-3 down the left sideline with Giants backup cornerback Nick McCloud in man coverage.
Down: Eagles offense’s first quarters
For a seventh straight week, the Eagles came up empty handed in the first quarter, making them the only team in the NFL that hasn’t scored in those opening 15 minutes. In 15 plays, the Eagles accumulated just 35 net yards of offense.
Down: Eagles offense’s first quarters
For a seventh straight week, the Eagles came up empty handed in the first quarter, making them the only team in the NFL that hasn’t scored in those opening 15 minutes. In 15 plays, the Eagles accumulated just 35 net yards of offense.
Up: Saquon Barkley explosive runs
Saquon Barkley had an eventful homecoming, including a 55-yard gain in the second quarter that set up a three-yard touchdown. He finished the day with 176 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, including a 38-yarder and a 41-yarder.
Up: Saquon Barkley explosive runs
Saquon Barkley had an eventful homecoming, including a 55-yard gain in the second quarter that set up a three-yard touchdown. He finished the day with 176 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, including a 38-yarder and a 41-yarder.
Down: Fred Johnson in pass protection
In the absence of Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson started at left tackle. He had a rough time in the first half, conceding a sack to Brian Burns. Still, he hung in there as the game progressed and fared well in the run game.
Down: Fred Johnson in pass protection
In the absence of Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson started at left tackle. He had a rough time in the first half, conceding a sack to Brian Burns. Still, he hung in there as the game progressed and fared well in the run game.
Up: Eagles’ pass rush
The Eagles had a field day against backup left tackle Joshua Ezeudu. The pass rush racked up eight sacks on Daniel Jones and Drew Lock combined, including two for Jalen Carter, who is tied for the team high with three on the year.
Up: Eagles’ pass rush
The Eagles had a field day against backup left tackle Joshua Ezeudu. The pass rush racked up eight sacks on Daniel Jones and Drew Lock combined, including two for Jalen Carter, who is tied for the team high with three on the year.
Down: Third-down conversions
The Eagles went 0-for-7 on third down up until the middle of the third quarter. They were in a number of third-and-long situations, particularly in the first half, that ended with sacks on Hurts. He was sacked four times on Sunday.
Down: Third-down conversions
The Eagles went 0-for-7 on third down up until the middle of the third quarter. They were in a number of third-and-long situations, particularly in the first half, that ended with sacks on Hurts. He was sacked four times on Sunday.
Up: Fourth-down conversions
However, when the Eagles fell short on third-and-manageable, Nick Sirianni was aggressive – and successful – on fourth down. The Eagles scored touchdowns on fourth-and-3 on a deep go ball to Brown and on fourth-and-goal on a Tush Push.
Up: Fourth-down conversions
However, when the Eagles fell short on third-and-manageable, Nick Sirianni was aggressive – and successful – on fourth down. The Eagles scored touchdowns on fourth-and-3 on a deep go ball to Brown and on fourth-and-goal on a Tush Push.