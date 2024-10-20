Skip to content
Eagles-Giants stock watch: Saquon Barkley way up, Fred Johnson down

by Olivia Reiner
David Maialetti / Staff Photographer
In Saquon Barkley’s first game back at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles walloped the New York Giants, 28-3. The running back was the star of the show with 176 rushing yards and a touchdown, but Hurts was solid, too, going 10-for-14 for 114 yards and a touchdown. The Giants managed 119 net yards of offense.

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Up: Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown connection

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

A.J. Brown continues to be Jalen Hurts’ go-to receiver in high-leverage situations. He completed a low-percentage touchdown pass to Brown on fourth-and-3 down the left sideline with Giants backup cornerback Nick McCloud in man coverage.

Down: Eagles offense’s first quarters

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

For a seventh straight week, the Eagles came up empty handed in the first quarter, making them the only team in the NFL that hasn’t scored in those opening 15 minutes. In 15 plays, the Eagles accumulated just 35 net yards of offense.

Up: Saquon Barkley explosive runs

David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Saquon Barkley had an eventful homecoming, including a 55-yard gain in the second quarter that set up a three-yard touchdown. He finished the day with 176 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, including a 38-yarder and a 41-yarder.

Down: Fred Johnson in pass protection

David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

In the absence of Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson started at left tackle. He had a rough time in the first half, conceding a sack to Brian Burns. Still, he hung in there as the game progressed and fared well in the run game.

Up: Eagles’ pass rush

David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

The Eagles had a field day against backup left tackle Joshua Ezeudu. The pass rush racked up eight sacks on Daniel Jones and Drew Lock combined, including two for Jalen Carter, who is tied for the team high with three on the year.

Down: Third-down conversions

David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

The Eagles went 0-for-7 on third down up until the middle of the third quarter. They were in a number of third-and-long situations, particularly in the first half, that ended with sacks on Hurts. He was sacked four times on Sunday.

Up: Fourth-down conversions

Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

However, when the Eagles fell short on third-and-manageable, Nick Sirianni was aggressive – and successful – on fourth down. The Eagles scored touchdowns on fourth-and-3 on a deep go ball to Brown and on fourth-and-goal on a Tush Push.

