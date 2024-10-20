The Saquon Barkley revenge win saves Nick Sirianni and the Eagles in Week 7 after a devastating Week 6 ... win?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Just a week after the 91-year-old franchise nearly collapsed under the weight of Nick Sirianni’s taunts, the Eagles rode former Giants star Saquon Barkley and their defense to a season-saving, aesthetically acceptable, 28-3 win.

The Philadelphia region spent seven whole days generally wishing for the demise of their cocky, combustible coach, Nick Sirianni, who clearly deserved it, especially after he’d gone 4-0 in games following a regular-season bye. After all, he’d taken the team to playoff appearances in each of his first three seasons, compiled the 15th-best winning percentage in NFL history (.661), and nearly won Super Bowl LVII, the fourth time the beleaguered Eagles have ever made it that far. Sirianni attracted much attention after his team beat the Browns last week and, afterward, he taunted Eagles fans, who’d booed him at halftime and had intermittently vocalized their wish for his termination.

Sirianni offered a hollow apology, but his players largely defended his antics. They want Sirianni to be authentic, even if that means acting like a high school punk. Whatever it takes, apparently. Sirianni wins. He might be the cause and he might be coincidental, but win he does.

The Birds now are 4-2, thanks largely to Barkley’s consistent excellence, but also thanks so to their stingy defense, which now has allowed 12 points in its last eight quarters and logged eight sacks Sunday; superior functionality from a patch-and-fill offensive line; another big day from wide receiver A.J. Brown; and consecutive, superb showings from $255 million quarterback Jalen Hurts, who no longer chases heroism and, rather, defers to his betters.

» READ MORE: The Eagles win ugly, but show signs of promise late

Hurts on Sunday went 10-for-14 for 114 yards. Those are meager totals, to be sure, but Hurts almost always made the proper decision — taking four sacks, throwing the ball away twice, making safe throws. You know, not losing the game, but giving his team a chance to win. Of the 114 yards, 41 came on a touchdown pass to Brown in the second quarter, perhaps the best throw of Hurts’ five seasons.

Most significantly, after turning the ball over in nine straight games, Hurts did not have a turnover for the second week in a row.

Barkley ran 17 times for 176 yards, the second-highest total of his career. He continues to build his value as Howie Roseman’s latest free-agency coup, and one that Sirianni has used with éclat.

Or was it Sirianni?

Sirianni once prided himself on the design and execution of the Eagles offense, but now he takes the credit — the blame, really — for only the plays that don’t work. Apparently, Sirianni apparently didn’t call any plays Sunday. Apparently, coordinator Kellen Moore studied the stats, which ranked the Eagles run game No. 6 in the league at 146.2 yards per game, and had the Giants run defense 24th, allowing 105.8 yards.

Oh, things still went wrong. After gaining 17 yards on their opening drive, the Eagles stood at 29 total yards gained on opening drives in six games. An interception ended the first drive of Game 1, and the Eagles have now punted on five straight opening drives.

But, mostly, things went right. Things went right because the Birds leaned on Barkley.

This is why you give Saquon Barkley $37.75 million.

Because, when all else fails, you give it to Saquon. When Hurts gets gun-shy, as he was in the first quarter, you give it to Saquon.

When DeVonta Smith disappears, as he did Sunday afternoon, you give it to Saquon.

When you‘re playing without hamstrung left tackle Jordan Mailata, and when you lose right guard Mekhi Becton to a concussion early in the game, you give it to Saquon. Jeff Stoutland again proved priceless; the offensive line coach replaced Mailata with Fred Johnson during the week of practice, inserted Tyler Steen on the fly, and the Birds rolled.

Did they ever.

Barkley had gained 72 yards on eight carries by the time his ninth carry for 3 yards scored the Eagles’ first touchdown early in the second quarter. His eighth carry, for 55 yards, set up the TD plunge. His 38-yarder early in the third quarter and his 41-yarder late in the third set up two Tush-Push plunges from Hurts. The second made it 28-3 with 11 minutes, 31 seconds to play, after which the teams inserted their backup quarterbacks.

Notably, Sirianni — having, in his four-year tenure, insulted fans in Indianapolis, Kansas City, and, last week, the Philadelphia faithful — did not insult Giants fans, nor the legion of Eagles fans that made the trip to MetLife Stadium, nor their mothers.

In fact, as he exited Sunday, he flipped the Eagles contingent that congregated above the Birds’ tunnel two thumbs up and gave his hat away to a kid.

And the franchise survived to play another week.