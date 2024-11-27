Skip to content
Kiel Leggere

Check out the Eagles' special shoes — and charities — for My Cause, My Cleats

by Ariel Simpson
Heading into Week 13 players across the NFL will be celebrating My Cause My Cleats. Players have the opportunity to wear their heart on their feet as they highlight a cause they are passionate about on the field. Here are some of the Birds cleats and causes.

Kiel Leggere

Jalen Hurts, The Jalen Hurts Foundation 

Kiel Leggere

Hurts will wear an all green Jordan 1 cleat with “impact” and “service” painted across the heel. In support of his foundation, which aims to strengthen communities by servicing and advancing the youth. Its logo is painted on the toe.

A.J. Brown, A.J. Brown Foundation

Kiel Leggere

Brown will wear a bright pink and green Vapor Edge 360 “Untouchable” cleat to support youth development with the A.J. Brown Foundation, which can be seen printed on the outside of the cleat.

Cooper DeJean, Iowa Children’s Hospital 

Kiel Leggere

DeJean will wear an all-black Vapor Edge Speed 360 cleat with different cancer ribbon colors painted across the shoe to spread cancer awareness and prevention. DeJean is supporting the Iowa Children’s Hospital.

Nakobe Dean, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Philadelphia 

Kiel Leggere

Dean will wear the Nike Alpha Menace 4’s, featuring Philly graffiti on the side to support the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Philadelphia.

Dallas Goedert, Feeding America (Backpack Program)

Kiel Leggere

Goedert will wear the military green and orange Nike Alpha Menace 4’s with “Feeding America” painted on the heel to raise awareness for hunger. Feeding America is a nationwide network of food banks, food pantries and local meal programs.

Lane Johnson, Travis Manion Foundation

Kiel Leggere

Johnson will wear camo Nikes with “If not me, then who” painted along the sides and the Travis Manion Foundation emblem on the toe of the shoe. TMF empowers vets and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations.

Kenneth Gainwell, Pediatric Stroke Program at CHOP

Kiel Leggere

Gainwell will wear a colorful cleat to support the Pediatric Stroke Program at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which is featured on the bottom heel of the shoe.

Cam Jurgens, Team Jack Foundation

Kiel Leggere

Jurgens will wear a Team Jack Foundation inspired cleat. The look features the foundation’s logo with a football field on the heel of the shoe. The foundation’s mission is to raise money to fund impactful childhood brain cancer research.

Ben VanSumeren, American Cancer Society

Kiel Leggere

VanSumeren will wear an all-white cleat with pink breast cancer ribbons and “overcome through courage and strength” painted on side to support the American Cancer Society. The shoe also features a pink Nike check with “mom" written inside.

Grant Calcaterra, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Kiel Leggere

Calcaterra will wear an orange and red Nike Alpha Menace 4’s to support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. N.F.F.F is seen painted across the heel of the shoe for first responders.

More Eagles causes

Kiel Leggere

Saquon Barkley (22q Family Foundation), Reed Blankenship (Epilepsy Foundation), Jake Elliott (Street Tails Animal Rescue), Brandon Graham (Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education).

