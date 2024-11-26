unCovering the Birds: Week 12 vs. Rams

In the latest episode, Jeff McLane highlights Saquon Barkley’s record-setting performance against the Rams, with 302 all-purpose yards propelling the Eagles towards playoff contention.

It’s a question that’s been dogging the Eagles ever since preparations for the season began in earnest, and has only gotten more prevalent the more the team has won. “What are the lessons learned from last year?” With the Eagles sporting a near identical record heading into Week 13 as they did before the bottom fell out in 2023, media and fans alike seem eager to see if the 2024 edition of the Birds will suffer a similar fate. While there’s no guarantee for a deeper finish this winter, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane doubts the Eagles are in store for another epic collapse. The identity of the team is stronger, the talent and coaching better. But even though this year’s Eagles look better than last year’s group, obstacles lie ahead, especially in light of Brandon Graham’s season-ending injury, and Saquon Barkley’s increasing workload.

Plus, with a major test against Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens looming, Jeff explores how an off-field mishap appears to have fueled defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s dominant second season.

00:00 Why this won’t be a repeat of 2023

03:41 Brandon Graham’s loss will hurt more on the field than in the locker room

11:56 The maturation and dominance of Jalen Carter

21:38 A big battle in Baltimore

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes each week during the regular season.