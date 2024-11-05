Eagles power rankings roundup: Birds continue to climb in Week 10
The Eagles pulled out a 28-23 win over the Jaguars that probably shouldn’t have been as close as it was for their fourth win in a row. Now, the Birds prepare to head to Dallas for their second divisional game of the season. Here’s where things stand ahead of Dallas Week …
Bleacher Report: 5th
The Birds are up one spot to 5th after Sunday’s win, behind the Chiefs, Lions, Bills, and Ravens.
What they’re saying: "The Eagles haven't lost since Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they're hard to trust after they almost squandered a three-score lead on their turf." – Maurice Moton
Yahoo! Sports: 6th
The Eagles are up two spots from 8th to 6th after beating the Jaguars, behind the division rival Commanders.
What they’re saying: “The Eagles are playing well. The second half vs. the Jaguars was concerning, with game management errors that allowed Jacksonville to stay in the game and almost win it. But a weird second half will keep the Eagles under the radar. Pretty soon, everyone will be talking about them.” – Frank Schwab
NBC Sports: 7th
Eagles sit in 7th, one spot behind the Steelers, who are in 6th, and three behind the Commanders, who rank 4th.
What they’re saying: “Saquon’s backward hurdle should be the model for the NFL’s version of a Heisman Trophy.” – Mike Florio
The Athletic: 8th
The Birds are slowly climbing back up the rankings, coming in at 8th after ranking 9th last week.
What they’re saying: "After six years in New York, Barkley now is having his best season for the Giants’ division rival. His 115.6 yards per game and 5.9 yards per carry both are career highs.” – Josh Kendall
CBS Sports: 9th
The Birds are up one to 9th in the rankings after the close win.
What they’re saying: “They made it interesting against the Jaguars, but found a way to hold on. Their game management leaves a lot to be desired.” – Pete Frisco
ESPN: 9th
The Eagles moved up one spot to 9th after Sunday’s win.
What they’re saying: “The Eagles play the Commanders twice in the second half of the season: On Thursday, Nov. 14, at home and on Dec. 22 at FedEx Field. Those games could very well determine the division winner with Washington (7-2) and Philadelphia (6-2) neck and neck right now." — Tim McManus
