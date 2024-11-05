"<p><a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/eagles-trade-deadline-pass-rusher-bryce-huff-injury-20241104.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Injured or not</a>, edge rusher Bryce Huff has not been the player the Eagles thought they were getting when they signed him to a three-year, $51.1 million deal this offseason hoping he could be an every-down edge rusher and replace the production they would eventually lose when they traded away Haason Reddick.</p> <p>Huff entered Sunday with just 1½ sacks after posting a career-high 10 sacks last season. And he entered Sunday having played more than 50% of the defensive snaps in a game just twice. He played just 38% of the snaps in last week’s win in Cincinnati.</p> <p>The timing of Sunday was even more interesting because of what lies ahead. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, and acquiring some pass-rushing help is something the Eagles could consider even as their four-game winning streak has coincided with their pass rush coming alive.</p> <p>Some possible trade candidates have already been moved. Kansas City traded for New England’s Josh Uche. Detroit is expected to acquire Cleveland’s Za’Darius Smith. Others could be made available, like Chase Young (New Orleans Saints) and Azeez Ojulari (Giants).</p> <p><em>– Jeff Neiburg</em></p>"