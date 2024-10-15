Eagles power rankings roundup: Birds fall despite win over the Browns
The Eagles skated by with a 20-16 win over the 1-5 Cleveland Browns, avoiding a late-comeback loss at home. The Birds’ struggles and the drama around Nick Sirianni was enough to move down in most power rankings. Here’s where things stand…
USA Today: 11th
Despite a win, the Eagles fell to the No. 11 spot — two spots below last week’s ranking.
What they’re saying: “Never a good sign when your head coach is becoming a chronic distraction, especially at a time when you're struggling to beat, arguably, the worst team in the league. Worth monitoring, even though Philly isn't scheduled to face an opponent currently with a winning record until Nov. 14.” — Nate Davis
Sporting News: 11th
The Birds moved up to No. 11 in Sporting News power rankings, one spot above where they were in the site’s Week 6 edition.
What they’re saying: “The Eagles got their offense going again with Jalen Hurts rekindling his relationship with top receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. They also continued to jell better defensively after the bye, but the Browns weren't the best test there.” — Vinnie Iyer
NFL.com: 12th
The Birds moved down to the 12th spot in the NFL power rankings — one spot below last week’s rankings.
What they’re saying: “The Eagles still struggled to put away a limited Browns team in Philly, needing a few Cleveland penalties and a late deep pass to Brown to close it out. They’re 3-2 now but have been outscored on the season, largely thanks to opponents’ 23-0 first-quarter scoring advantage.” — Eric Edholm
Bleacher Report: 12th
The Eagles didn’t move from last week’s No. 12 spot — sitting behind the No. 11 Pittsburgh Steelers and No. 10 Washington Commanders.
What they’re saying: “The good news for the Philadelphia Eagles was two-fold in Week 6. The first was that the team got wide receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown back coming out of the bye. The second was that the team gutted out a four-point win."
ESPN: 13th
The Birds moved down to No. 13 in ESPN’s power rankings, two spots below where they were in the site’s Week 6 edition.
What they’re saying: “Coming off a 1-6 collapse to end last season, the only way coach Nick Sirianni and the Eagles could avoid turmoil was by getting off to a hot start to soothe a fan base on edge. That didn't happen." — Tim McManus
CBS Sports: 15th
The Eagles moved up one spot to No. 15 from last week’s CBS Sports power rankings. They rank behind the No. 14 Los Angeles Chargers.
What they’re saying: “They won a game against Cleveland, but it still doesn't look right. The offense isn't good, which remains a concern. Nick Sirianni needs to focus on coaching and not the fans.” — Pete Prisco
