unCovering the Birds: Week 6 vs. Browns: “Embarrassing”

The Eagles returned from the bye week with a win - but their head coach’s impulsive, emotional end-of-game antics overshadowed the team’s success. How did Nick Sirianni taunting fans go over inside the organization? Jeff McLane does some digging to find out.

The consensus within the Philadelphia Eagles was virtually unanimous: it wasn’t pretty, but they got what they needed against the lowly Cleveland Browns - a win. The result nudged the 3-2 Eagles back above .500, and brought them within a half-game of first place in the NFC East. All good things, right? Yes, but the seemingly impulsive actions of head coach Nick Sirianni overshadowed the Eagles’ success. What did Sirianni’s back-and-forth with the crowd in the closing moment of the fourth quarter say about his ability to handle his emotions? How did members of the organization feel about his antics? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane does some digging…

Plus, ahead of Saquon Barkley’s first trip back to MetLife Stadium to face his former team, the New York Giants, the star running back joins Jeff for a “Pick Six” segment and dishes on Penn State culture, Philadelphia area golf clubs, and what he wants to do after his NFL playing career.

Oh, and here’s the link referenced in the episode to the sequence where Barkley torched the Eagles in his first meeting with them back in 2018.

