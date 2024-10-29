Eagles power rankings roundup: Birds continue to climb after win over Bengals
The Eagles beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 37-17, for their third straight win. The Birds’ impressive performance, led by Jalen Hurts' three rushing touchdowns, was enough to move up in most power rankings. Here’s a roundup …
Bleacher Report: 6th
The Eagles moved up four spots to No. 6 from last week’s Bleacher Report power rankings. They rank behind the No. 5 Houston Texans.
What they’re saying: “The Eagles dominated just about every facet of Sunday's meeting with the Bengals, whether it was as many total touchdowns as incompletions for quarterback Jalen Hurts or only 280 yards of offense allowed by the Philadelphia defense.”
Sporting News: 8th
The Birds moved up to the No. 8 spot in the Sporting News power rankings, two spots above where they were in the site’s Week 8 edition.
What they’re saying: “Jalen Hurts needed a get-well game for his prolific rushing and sharper downfield passing, and he was ready to take over against the Bengals until the Eagles had an insurmountable lead and a third straight victory.” — Vinnie Iyer
NFL.com: 10th
Despite a win over the Bengals, the Eagles didn’t move from last week’s No. 10 spot — sitting behind the No. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers.
What they’re saying: “Jalen Hurts had one of his cleanest games, and all the big-play weapons who were healthy shared the offensive load. When the Eagles play this type of three-phase football, they're tough to beat.” — Eric Edholm
ESPN: 10th
The Birds moved up to No. 10 in ESPN’s power rankings, one spot above where they were in the site’s Week 8 edition.
What they’re saying: “Barkley has posted 100-plus scrimmage yards in six of the first seven games, becoming just the third Eagle ever to do so. Philadelphia has shifted to more of a run-heavy identity as a result of his success, helping it rip off three straight wins.” — Tim McManus
CBS Sports: 10th
The Eagles moved up one spot from last week’s No. 11 ranking — behind the No. 9 Minnesota Vikings and No. 8 Pittsburgh Steelers.
What they’re saying: “The Eagles looked good in blowing out the Bengals on the road. The offense is starting to click again. Watch out for them as they seem to be getting it right.” — Pete Prisco
USA Today: 10th
The Eagles are ranked No. 10 in USA Today’s power rankings — one spot above the site’s Week 8 rankings.
What they’re saying: “Maybe The City of Brotherly Love should start showing a little more to HC Nick Sirianni and Co. A coach once vilified, among other things, for refusing to run the ball oversees a team with the most rushes per game in the league. Philly didn't lose or turn the ball over once in October.” — Nate Davis
