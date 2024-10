The NFL trade deadline is a week away. Here’s everything Eagles fans need to know.

The team has 15 draft picks over the next two years to use in trades.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby would fill positional needs, but Za’Darius Smith (Browns) and Chase Young (Saints) might be more realistic. At tight end, the Panthers’ Tommy Tremble could be an option.

The team’s biggest areas of need are edge rusher and tight end, with a lesser need at interior defensive line.

The Eagles currently own seven draft picks in 2025: their first- and second-round picks, the worse third-round pick between theirs and Miami’s, the Lions’ fourth-round pick, their own fifth-round pick, and the Texans’ and Commanders’ fifth-round picks. The Birds also have all of their own picks in 2026, plus a conditional third rounder from the Jets that they got in the Haason Reddick trade, for a total of eight picks.

Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby would both fill positional needs for the Eagles, but with minimal cap space and the hefty price tag for either player, they are more of a strech. The Browns’ Za’Darius Smith and the Saints’ Chase Young might be more realistic, especially with Josh Uche already off to the Chiefs. Most options at tight end would be backup options, like the Panthers’ Tommy Tremble.

On Monday, just over a week from the deadline, The Inquirer’s EJ Smith wrote that edge rusher, tight end, and interior lineman are the most likely areas of need for the Eagles to address at the deadline. Despite the improved pass rush in recent weeks, “it’s a premium position the team has addressed at past deadlines because a deep rotation can change games,” writes Smith.

“I love the team that we have and I think this team is really coming together,” Sirianni said. “With that being said, I know we’re always looking for ways to improve our team, and I know Howie is the best at that, of always looking at ways he can improve the football team. I admire that and value that.”

What are the rules of the trade deadline?

After that time, teams are not allowed to trade players until the start of the next league year on March 12, and teams can only add players via waivers, free agency, or practice squad signings (like the Eagles with Shaq Leonard in 2023). Some trades may not be revealed by the teams or by insiders until after the 4 p.m. deadline, but as long as they’re submitted to the league office by 4 p.m., they’re good to go.

Will the Eagles make a trade at the deadline?

If you go by recent history, there’s reason to believe the Eagles will look to make a move — Roseman has made at least one deal at the deadline in six of the last seven seasons. And while the Birds have found a few impact players at the deadline, not every move has been a winner.

In 2023, the Eagles added safety Kevin Byard at the deadline, and traded away backup defensive lineman Kentavius Street. In 2022, the Eagles traded a fourth-round pick to acquire defensive end Robert Quinn, who played six games and ultimately retired. In 2021, the Birds dealt backup quarterback Joe Flacco to the Jets and Zach Ertz to the Cardinals, after a trade request. In 2019, the Eagles traded a fourth-round pick for linebacker Genard Avery, who stuck around for three seasons. In 2018, the Birds added receiver Golden Tate. And in 2017, the Eagles traded for Jay Ajayi, who became a key piece in the Eagles’ Super Bowl run.

On Monday, just over a week from the deadline, The Inquirer’s EJ Smith wrote that edge rusher, tight end, and interior lineman are the most likely areas of need for the Eagles to address at the deadline.

Edge rusher seems like an obvious one. The Eagles’ pass rush has been significantly better the last three weeks with second-year edge Nolan Smith logging sacks in three consecutive games, but it’s a premium position the team has addressed at past deadlines because a deep rotation can change games. Tight end would make sense as well with the Eagles leaning further into a run-first approach and currently coping without Dallas Goedert in the lineup. An interior defensive lineman could also be worthwhile, although the first two spots have more of an apparent need. EJ Smith

Which players would fit at those positions?

The Browns’ Za’Darius Smith and the Saints’ Chase Young might be more realistic edge rusher targets, especially with Josh Uche already off to the Chiefs. Most options at tight end would be backup options, like the Panthers’ Tommy Tremble.

What future draft picks could the Eagles use to make trades?

The Eagles currently have seven draft picks in 2025: their own first- and second-round picks, the worse third-round pick between theirs and Miami’s, the Lions’ fourth-round pick, their own fifth-round pick, and the Texans’ and Commanders’ fifth-round picks.

Round Acquired Round 1 Acquired Eagles’ own pick Round 2 Acquired Eagles’ own pick Round 3 Acquired Eagles’ own pick or Miami’s

(whichever is worse) Round 4 Acquired From Detroit Round 5 Acquired Eagles’ own pick Round 5 Acquired From Washington Round 5 Acquired From Houston

The Birds also have eight picks in 2026, including all of their own picks, plus a conditional third rounder from the Jets that can become a second-round pick if Haason Reddick, who recently ended his holdout, tallies 10 or more sacks this season. He currently has zero.

Round How acquired Round 1 How acquired Eagles’ own pick Round 2 How acquired Eagles’ own pick Round 3 How acquired Eagles’ own pick Round 3 How acquired Jets (conditional) Round 4 How acquired Eagles’ own pick Round 5 How acquired Eagles’ own pick Round 6 How acquired Eagles’ own pick Round 7 How acquired Eagles’ own pick

Which NFL players have already been traded?

The headline trade so far this season was Davante Adams leaving the Raiders and rejoining Aaron Rodgers in New York, but lots of receivers have been on the move early. The Bills added Browns receiver Amari Cooper, and the Chiefs acquired Titans’ receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Uche was also traded to the Chiefs from New England on Monday.