The NFL trade deadline is a week away. Here’s everything Eagles fans need to know.

The NFL trade deadline is the Eagles' last big opportunity to address any holes in the roster ahead of the postseason. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming trade deadline. When is the NFL trade deadline? The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. — yes, that's Election Day — between Weeks 9 and 10 on the league calendar. That's a week later than last year. What are the rules of the trade deadline? After that time, teams are not allowed to trade players until the start of the next league year on March 12, and teams can only add players via waivers, free agency, or practice squad signings. » READ MORE: Eagles' emphatic win should make Howie Roseman a trade-deadline buyer Will the Eagles make a trade at the deadline? If you go by recent history, there's reason to believe the Eagles will look to make a move — Howie Roseman has made at least one deal at the deadline in six of the last seven seasons. At his weekly Monday press conference, head coach Nick Sirianni said he expects Roseman will once again be looking to improve the team any way he can. "I love the team that we have and I think this team is really coming together," Sirianni said. "With that being said, I know we're always looking for ways to improve our team, and I know Howie is the best at that, of always looking at ways he can improve the football team. I admire that and value that." » READ MORE: Nick Sirianni on how the rookie corners 'didn't blink,' Eagles offense's 'selflessness,' Darius Slay's injury Which positions could the Eagles look to address this year? On Monday, just over a week from the deadline, The Inquirer's EJ Smith wrote that edge rusher, tight end, and interior lineman are the most likely areas of need for the Eagles to address at the deadline. Despite the improved pass rush in recent weeks, "it's a premium position the team has addressed at past deadlines because a deep rotation can change games," writes Smith. Which players would fit at those positions? Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby would both fill positional needs for the Eagles, but with minimal cap space and the hefty price tag for either player, they are more of a strech. The Browns' Za'Darius Smith and the Saints' Chase Young might be more realistic, especially with Josh Uche already off to the Chiefs. Most options at tight end would be backup options, like the Panthers' Tommy Tremble. What future draft picks could the Eagles use to make trades? The Eagles currently own seven draft picks in 2025: their first- and second-round picks, the worse third-round pick between theirs and Miami's, the Lions' fourth-round pick, their own fifth-round pick, and the Texans' and Commanders' fifth-round picks. The Birds also have all of their own picks in 2026, plus a conditional third rounder from the Jets that they got in the Haason Reddick trade, for a total of eight picks.