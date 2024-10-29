Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

The NFL trade deadline is a week away. Here’s everything Eagles fans need to know.

When is the trade deadline? Could the Eagles make a big move? What does Howie Roseman’s history tell us?

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has a history of making moves at the NFL trade deadline.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has a history of making moves at the NFL trade deadline.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
Summary
More Details
Full Story

Here’s what you need to know about the NFL trade deadline, the Eagles’ last big opportunity to address any holes in the roster ahead of the postseason ...

  1. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. — and after three straight wins coming out of the bye, the Eagles look like they’ll be buyers. General manager Howie Roseman has made a deadline move in six of the last seven seasons.

  2. The team’s biggest areas of need are edge rusher and tight end, with a lesser need at interior defensive line.

  3. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby would fill positional needs, but Za’Darius Smith (Browns) and Chase Young (Saints) might be more realistic. At tight end, the Panthers’ Tommy Tremble could be an option.

  4. The team has 15 draft picks over the next two years to use in trades.