Eagles-Rams stock watch: Saquon Barkley, offensive line trending way up
In front of a SoFi Stadium crowd filled with green jerseys, the Eagles handed the Los Angeles Rams a resounding 37-20 defeat. Saquon Barkley stole the show, collecting a single-game career-high 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He also hauled in four receptions for 47 yards, surpassing 300 scrimmage yards.
Up: Saquon Barkley
The Eagles’ star running back continued to make his case for the league’s MVP award. Barkley had a pair of explosive touchdown runs of at least 70 yards apiece. He eclipsed 100 rushing yards for a seventh game this season.
Up: Eagles offensive line
Barkley and the offensive line continue to be a perfect match, as they opened up holes in the defense for Barkley to exploit. They kept Jalen Hurts clean throughout the night, as he was sacked only once.
Up: Jalen Hurts
Hurts had a solid outing against a Ram defense with a formidable pass rush. He went 15-for-22 for 179 yards and a touchdown (108 passer rating) and racked up 39 yards on 12 carries. Hurts was sacked just once and did not commit a turnover.
Up: A.J. Brown
For a fourth game this season, Brown eclipsed 100 receiving yards. In the absence of DeVonta Smith, the 27-year-old receiver was Hurts’ go-to target, racking up six receptions for 109 yards (18.2 yards per catch) and a touchdown.
Up: Milton Williams
Williams wreaked havoc in the Rams backfield all night long. The 25-year-old defensive tackle notched a pair of sacks on Stafford, including one late in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory for the Eagles.
