The Eagles made it clear Sunday night: They’re a Super Bowl-caliber team

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Eagles have reached the point that most NFL teams aspire to and only the best of the best can handle with the right combination of confidence and care.

They are 9-2 now after their 37-20 victory Sunday over the Rams at SoFi Stadium. They seized control of the game in the second quarter — against a team that had been rolling, that had won four of its previous five games — and never let go. They have pulled away from the other three teams in the NFC East, one of which (the Washington Commanders) isn’t ready yet to win consistently and two of which (the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys) are piles of offal. They are at worst the second-best team in the conference; only the Detroit Lions are superior, and the distance between the two teams would depend on whether they were facing each other at Ford Field or Lincoln Financial Field.

They have Saquon Barkley, who has been the best running back — perhaps the best player, period — in the league this season. It would be correct to say that watching Barkley run is like watching water flow over rocks … except to capture the full feeling of watching Barkley, the water would also have to flow around the rocks and flow through the air and flow from side to side as if it were sloshing inside an invisible washing machine. Barkley rushed for 255 yards and two touchdowns — both of which were at least 70 yards — against the Rams. John Mara must have been sick.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce is everywhere. He doesn’t have to be, and if he’s not careful, he’ll learn a hard lesson.

The Eagles have A.J. Brown, who is perhaps the best wide receiver in the league. They have an offensive line that is as good as any in the league. They have Vic Fangio overseeing their defense and Kellen Moore overseeing their offense, coordinators who are savvy and experienced and whose units have been improving gradually week by week. They have plugged two rookies into their secondary, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and a former pass rusher in at linebacker, Zack Baun, and the defense has been terrific for seven straight games now. They have Jalen Hurts, a quarterback who apparently has decided that committing a turnover is the worst of all outcomes for him and his team and is going out of his way to not commit one. Given the talent around him, that’s not the worst approach.

What this bounty of riches means is simple: The Eagles are a contender and should be evaluated as such, because they will judge themselves by that standard. Anything less than an appearance in Super Bowl LIX ought to be regarded as a disappointment. Anything less than an appearance in the NFC championship game ought to be regarded as a failure. That’s the point they’ve reached. That’s the way to look at them now. The Rams are no pushover. They have a Hall of Fame quarterback in Matthew Stafford and two game-breaking receivers in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and one of the NFL’s sharpest minds in coach Sean McVay. And the Eagles tore them apart. A performance like this one, against an opponent like this one, raises the stakes. The standard is established. Let’s see if they can maintain this excellence and meet it.